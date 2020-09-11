If you haven’t been able to venture out to one of Central Pennsylvania’s many short tracks which have been hosting automobile races this year, but you are clamoring to take in a motorsports event, several national touring series are in action this weekend within an easy drive of the Central Susquehanna Valley. Those series are racing at venues which are allowing spectators to attend, in limited numbers.
Before venturing out to any of the events I would advise checking with the tracks to see if you can secure tickets, and I would make sure you are aware of all COVID-19 related requirements and advisories which are in place for the venues.
Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions will contest the Tuscarora 50 Saturday evening at Port Royal Speedway, a half-mile dirt track in Juniata County, a one-hour drive from Milton.
The 410 sprint-car race — won last year by Aaron Reutzel — will pay $53,000 to win.
While the drivers who enter All-Star circuit races vary from week to week, exiled NASCAR driver Kyle Larson has notched 12 victories on the circuit thus far in 2020. He won twice at Port Royal in July.
Other winners on the circuit this year include Reutzel, Rico Abreu and World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet.
Stewart is reportedly planning to contest this weekend’s race at Port Royal.
If you’re up for a bit of a longer driver, the IndyCar series will hold a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, roughly a five-hour drive from the Central Susquehanna Valley. Up to 6,000 fans will be permitted in attendance each day, and I expect the popular venue to reach that number, particularly given that fans have not been allowed to attend many of the IndyCar races held so far in 2020.
Tickets will not be sold at the gate and must be ordered in advance, according to a release issued earlier this week by the track.
This could be a historic weekend for Scott Dixon, who has six wins at the track, including last year when he barely edged rookie teammate Felix Rosenqvist to the finish line. Should Dixon sweep both races this weekend, he’ll move into a tie with Mario Andretti for second on IndyCar’s all-time win list, with 52 wins.
AJ Foyt is IndyCar’s all-time victory leader with 67 wins, which could be a bit of a stretch for Dixon to reach, given that Dixon is 40 years old and the series contests only about 15 races each season.
If you prefer two-wheel racing action, the MotoAmerica Superbikes will be compete this weekend at the New Jersey Motorsports Park, located on the outskirts of Philadelphia and a three-hour drive from the Central Susquehanna Valley.
I attended a sports car race at the track in 2012 and was impressed with the many excellent viewing areas the facility has to offer.
Elsewhere on two wheels, the American Flat Track motorcycle racing series will be in action tonight and Saturday at the half-mile Williams Grove Speedway, a dirt track in Mechanicsburg, a 90-minute drive from Milton.
This weekend’s NASCAR action in Richmond, Va., will be contested without fans in the stands. A NASCAR executive was quoted recently as saying fans and members of the media likely won’t be allowed in the infield area during race weekends until a coronavirus vaccination is released. In other words, don’t plan on visiting a NASCAR race infield any time soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.