NEW BERLIN — Columnist Betty Blyler recently said she was blessed with a family which didn’t worry, they worked.
“Work was a big word in our house,” Blyler recalled. “The worst thing (my dad) could say about a person was that they were lazy.”
Blyler, who grew up on an 88-acre farm between New Berlin and Kratzerville, milked cows, did field work and other farm things. Her brother and sister also grew up on the farm and understood the value of not slipping into laziness.
Blyler has written “Bits and Pieces with Betty Blylere,” a weekly column for the Standard-Journal, for 12 years. Blyler said she has always been an information collector, a writer at heart and has kept journals.
“I’ve been writing forever,” she said while making a motion as if measuring the height of something. “I have a pile of journals like this.”
Blyler has kept track of her columns during her dozen years for good reason. She does not want to duplicate topics she’s written about before.
Recent work has included writing about what she called snapshot memories or images she recalled from years before with little else to jog the memory.
“I didn’t have a (photo) taken of me until I was 4 years old,” Blyler said. “I don’t have any of those but I have the snapshot memories.”
She said her snapshot memories have proven true to the way things actually happened and were often corroborated years later by her parents.
Blyler hoped her most recent columns would jog the memories of her readers so that they would identify with circumstances in their own lives.
Responses to her weekly columns are regular.
“A lot of people call me or write me,” Blyler said. “Some of us have become pen pals. They are able to write back to me then the exact scenario that related to something I wrote and I just love that.”
Religious or spiritual references frequently appear in Blyler’s columns. She called her spiritual application a matter of personal importance.
“I hope that some people do take the spiritual application and say, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to get on that,’ or something to that effect.,” Blyler said. “But I am not trying to change the world, I can’t do that. I don’t have that power.”
Blyler said her mom had religious leanings while her dad was more rough-hewn but provided a solid family foundation.
Blyler was a secretary for 15 years after high school graduation. A job with the Lewisburg Area School District inspired entering Bloomsburg University at age 30 where she then earned undergraduate and graduate degrees.
The job in the Lewisburg helped get Blyler’s “wheels in motion,” which eventually led to a 27-year elementary education career in Milton.
Blyer questioned whether she had a “driven” streak but conceded she has led all the organizations she has been involved with. Most recently, Blyer was named the president of the 1960 graduating class of Selinsgrove High School. She noted with regret that reunion activities had to be canceled in 2020.
“I am not a worrier,” Blyler concluded. “That doesn’t mean I am not concerned about things. But things that I don’t have any power over, I don’t worry about.”
Blyler said she brings her troubles, such as enormous health challenges and recent loss of her husband Paul, to God. If she worries about anything, Blyler noted it would be about what her children and grandchildren will face in the years ahead.
