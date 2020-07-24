LEWISBURG — About 30 participants recently learned the basics of deescalating tense public situations in an online Zoom session.
Anne Coyne, a participant in recent local marches, helped facilitate what was titled Deescalation/Peacekeeper Training. Led by a long-time activist, its objective was to prepare participants for "direct action events" such as demonstrations with techniques to defuse conflict.
There were four main components to deescalation, Coyne said, which began with talking to local authorities and residents before an event to get all on the same page as much as possible.
Coyne said having people on the perimeter of an event can be helpful if counter-protestors or observers appear who may be agitated by what is going on appear.
Monitoring fellow participants for how they were doing, Coyne said, could prove helpful as a demonstration progresses.
Likewise, going back into a community post-event for a follow-up can answer unanswered questions and may add followers from among people who may have been stirred up while watching.
"The deescalation that we use in these protests that Penn (Garvin) has taught us to use are not to smooth things over, it is for safety reasons and to protect the most vulnerable among us," Coyne said. "We really want to center the important message and pain and sometimes that can stir up a lot of anger and strong emotions and we are OK with that. We are not not trying to shove those emotions down and not feel things."
Coyne noted the power of bridging gaps via conversation had been a long-time interest and fit well with her work at the Central Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center. Humor was also mentioned as a great way to relate to others in certain situations.
Coyne said the attendance on Zoom covered a wide range of ages, and included teachers. It was noted that techniques learned could be applied to tense classrooms or family situations.
About 50 participants signed up for the training. Those who could not participate live would be able to secure a recorded version.
