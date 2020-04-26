NEW COLUMBIA — Praise, a parade and hopes for a safe return accompanied a local health care worker as she went to work Sunday.
Devin Beaver, LPN, departed her home in New Columbia for a four-week assignment at a COVID-19 treatment unit in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Before departure, a parade of more than 30 vehicles safely filled with well-wishers, drove by her house in a show of solidarity. Some waved flags and some honked horns as Beaver and her family stood by in gracious admiration.
Beaver, 40, will be at Interfaith Hospital on Atlantic Avenue between the neighborhoods of Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant. She got the job through a Florida-based agency.
"I am going to be on a med-surg unit with patients that have tested positive for COVID," Beaver said. "We're wearing like...astronaut suits with N-95 masks with another mask on top of it then you have a head shield."
Beaver said a friend already working on the unit sent a photo of the gear. She'll be sharing a hotel room near Newark Liberty International Airport with friends also working in New York. They'll commute to the central part of Brooklyn from New Jersey.
"It will definitely be different for me," Beaver said. "I was working at RiverWoods and I did leave that position to go."
Parade participants included Tenneille Webb, who offered kudos to her colleague.
"I work in the hospital as well and I've seen her," she said. "It's amazing and really brave of her to take this opportunity."
Sheri Webb, a medical management worker, has seen the impact of the COVID-19 crisis as new work has come her way.
"Devin is a very inspirational person," Sheri said. "No matter what she wants to do, she goes for it. She does it with her all, jumps in both feet 100%. She's a very brave woman."
Devin's decision to go or not was subject of weeks of reflection and prayer.
"It was just like God's calling for me to go," she said. "I know a lot of my family was not too excited about it."
However, daughters Olivia and Alexis were supportive as the Beaver family often visited the Big Apple for events like Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and New Years's Eve.
"They just know my heart loves Manhattan," Beaver said. "I love the city and I just felt like I needed to go. I (also) know the nurses need relief there."
Beaver's first shift will be Monday and her contract is for four weeks.
