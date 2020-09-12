The mere sight of a snake sends most people into a panic. Once you learn a bit more about these beneficial creatures, perhaps some of the fear may subside.
Snakes are with us — no matter where in Central Pa. you may live — and it's best for you, and the snakes, to learn how better to live with these creatures.
A healthy population of snakes helps reduce the populations of mice, rats and other rodents. Taking smaller mammals also ensures snakes are also taking another pest — ticks.
Spend any time in a yard, park or wooded area and you'll at some point come across some of Central Pa.'s most common snakes — the eastern garter, eastern rat, water and ringneck snakes. These snakes dine on anything from worms and insects to snails and rodents. None of these snakes are venomous.
However, all snakes have at least trace amounts of venom in their saliva, according to Clyde Peeling, owner of Reptiland, Allenwood.
"If there's no hollow or grooved fangs, there's no way to inject venom," Peeling said. "There are only three species of venomous snakes in Pennsylvania — the copperhead, timber rattlesnake and massasauga."
Living in Central Pa., you only have to worry about the copperheads and timber rattlers, though. The massasauga is only found in Western Pa.
But, there's really no need to worry. Using caution in snake habitats will keep you safe. While copperheads and timber rattlers are venomous, bites are rarely fatal and typically just a warning from the snake. Snakes know humans are not prey. Most who are bitten have attempted to handle the snakes, research has shown.
"(Rattlesnakes) are potentially dangerous, but with a little bit of common sense — a good boot and pants and keeping your distance — they will not attack," said Peeling, who has plenty of experience with timber rattlers. "They will not leave their positions and pursue you. Just stay out of striking distance."
Rattlers also typically warn anyone, or anything, that gets too close. Their distinctive rattles are heard when they feel threatened. Additionally, the snakes will coil up prior to a strike, or when threatened. They are not deemed an aggressive species of snake.
While the timber rattlesnake is rather common in heavily wooded areas and rocky outcrops, they are rarely seen in populated areas. Smaller than their western US relatives — the diamondbacks — timber rattlesnakes feast on chipmunks and other rodents. They occasionally take birds as well.
"A healthy chipmunk population means there's a healthy timber rattlesnake population," said Peeling.
Peeling has worked with Department of Conservation and Natural Resource (DCNR) personnel to identify timber rattlesnake dens in the northwest areas of Lycoming County.
Snakes were tagged and research included tracking distances traveled. The snakes never venture more than a few miles from their dens, and retreat to their dens from about October through April each year. It's not uncommon for a snake to emerge from its den on warmer days to soak up some sun, then retire to the den again. Timber rattlers emerge in the spring and move in a loop pattern throughout each season of its life, never straying more than a few miles from its den. Males may travel further during summer months in search of a mate.
"We went to a birthing rock," said Peeling of his work with DCNR. "The vast number of timber rattlesnakes are in our mountains. There were 28 rattlesnakes around one rock. In September they drop their young — the den is close by — and newborns can find their way into the den. It's imprinted in that den for the rest of its life."
Eastern rat snakes, the largest species of snake in Pa., is also known as the black rat snake. It is an adept climber and can reach lengths of eight feet or more.
The northern racer, or black racer, is known to eat other snakes, including rattlers. Snakes that eat venomous snakes are not innately immune to venom, Peeling noted.
DCNR and the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission both have informative pages related to snakes in Pennsylvania, as well as research documents.
