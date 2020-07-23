MILTON — When her husband passed away in January 2019, Bonnie Michael wasn’t quite sure what to do with all of his clothing.
Michael, president of the Milton American Legion Post 71 auxiliary, said her husband James Michael became involved with Sons of the American Legion when he was just 9 years old.
Service to his country was important for James. He was a veteran of the United States Army who served during the Vietnam War.
In more recent years, Bonnie said he was an active member of the American Legion.
“That’s how I got involved, because of him,” she said. “Before I knew it, I was the (auxiliary) president.”
As Bonnie was pondering what to do with all of her husband’s clothes, her daughter Jackie Leitzel suggested she donate them to veterans.
With that suggestion, Bonnie approached the Milton American Legion about conducting a clothing drive for veterans. The Legion’s auxiliary, home association and Sons of the American Legion quickly jumped on board with the effort.
Over the last several weeks, multiple bags of clothing items have been donated to the cause.
“We do thank the people for all the donations,” Bonnie said. “There’s been a big outpouring already.”
Legion volunteers are in the process of sorting the clothes. A distribution of donated items has been scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Milton American Legion Post 71, 401 N. Front St., Milton.
Male and female veterans in need can come to the post that day to receive clothing items. Those attending should use the door closest to North Front Street, where a ramp is located.
Donations of clothing items are still being accepted.
“We’re looking for any thing a needy male or female veteran may be in need of, nothing fancy,” Bonnie said, adding that children’s clothing cannot be accepted.
Jill Moser, a volunteer involved with the project who was recently helping to sort through the items, said she’s glad to be involved with the process.
“I thought this was a worthwhile cause,” Moser said.
Anyone wishing to donate clothing items must call the American Legion at 570-742-4632 to coordinate a time to drop off the items.
Clothing items may not be dropped off at the American Legion without scheduling an appointment.
