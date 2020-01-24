RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week that The Patton Logistics Group, of Milton, will invest $12 million to establish a new logistics and warehousing operation in the New River Valley Commerce Park in Pulaski County.
Patton provides integrated supply chain solutions for clients throughout the United States and Canada. The facility will also serve as a hub for motor carrier freight services to reach major clients in Eastern United States markets. Virginia competed with North Carolina for the project, which will create 33 new jobs.
“The Patton Logistics Group is a significant addition to Pulaski County’s New River Valley Commerce Park,” Northam said. “This project will bring 33 new jobs and strengthen Virginia’s supply chain management sector. We are confident that the region’s top-notch workforce and access to expanding markets along I-81 and I-77 will help the company serve its growing client list.”
The Patton Logistics Group is comprised of three separate organizations employing 560 people throughout the United States. Watsontown Trucking Company is a family owned and operated motor carrier founded in 1941. It operates a fleet of 400 trucks and 1,150 trailers with a workforce of 475.
Patton Logistics was organized in 2013 as an affiliated entity of Watsontown Trucking Company to provide transportation brokerage and third-party logistics services for its customer base.
Patton Warehousing was formed in 2015 and currently manages 1.6 million square feet of warehouse space in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New Jersey.
“Virginia’s unparalleled transportation infrastructure and access to domestic and global markets continue to attract high-caliber retail supply chain companies like The Patton Logistics Group,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “With interstate access and a cross-dock terminal located nearby, Pulaski County’s proximity to population clusters and easily navigable logistics options played a role in the company’s decision to expand its operations in Virginia. The New River Valley location will enable Patton Logistics to serve major nearby clients and grow its presence in Eastern United States markets, and we thank Patton for its significant investment.”
“Over the past several years we have developed a motor carrier transportation and logistics presence in Southwest Virginia and throughout the Southeastern United States,” said Steve Patton, president of Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics LLC. “We chose to further expand in Dublin, Va., for several reasons: First, this location provides access to a superior workforce that is dedicated to help us develop a reliable logistics system for our clients. Also, the close proximity to the interstate highway system gives us the ability to provide daily service to population centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Tennessee. Finally, Southwest Virginia is home to two of our largest clients and having a location near them will only enhance our ability to serve their logistics needs in the future.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County, Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority (VFRIFA), and Onward New River Valley to secure this project for Virginia.
Northam approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pulaski County with the project. Patton Logistics is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.