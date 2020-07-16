LEWISBURG — Signs recently posted at self checkouts at many grocery stores ask that customers use a debit or credit card for payment due to a “coin shortage.”
David Siebert, office manager at The Coin Collector of Lewisburg, said the shortage cited really isn’t due to an actual shortage of coins, hoarding or a push toward electronic currency.
He said what is referred to as a shortage is really more of an interruption of circulation.
Siebert explained that coins are usually returned to circulation via banks on a regular basis. But the COVID crisis and related shutdowns have kept the usual flow from happening.
Siebert said families and individuals usually bring change they’ve saved in a jar to a bank and exchange it for currency or make a deposit. Those times are predictably twice per year, at the start of summer vacation and at the holiday season.
But Siebert added that family vacations, if they are happening in 2020, are simpler and closer to home. Businesses which may have been shuttered for a few months also had no need to return coinage they’ve collected.
Some businesses are also reluctant to handle cash amidst the pandemic for fear of transmitting the virus, but Siebert said that is not a primary reason for what is being currently noticed at stores.
It really is a simple matter, Siebert concluded, one which could be fixed in a few weeks if people would turn in coins in early summer as they usually do.
