LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors resolved this week to offer township property owners a 20% rebate on tax bills.
The resolution noted economic hardship suffered by citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic and that the board had the authority under second class township code to spend in support of health of citizens, residents and business. Property taxes would have to be paid in full by Dec. 31.
Applications will be sent out and it was noted that some property owners own multiple properties under different names. Properties have also changed hands, which Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager, said could also be a stumbling block.
Kifolo said the average rebate would be about $140, as about 83% of property tax was paid by the end of April. She advised supervisors that if everyone took advantage of the rebate offer, about $409,000 would not be coming the township’s way.
Other revenue uncertainties would also be present during the remainder of the fiscal year due to the pandemic shutdown. Kifolo said the hit to earned income tax, real estate transfer tax, local service tax would not be known for a few months. She noted the township already had a budget which was built on being in the red by the end of the year.
Supervisor Jim Knight noted the projected deficit but also that the township also had a healthy reserve fund.
Supervisor Char Gray asked if the board could wait a month and see what the next unemployment numbers look like. Knight noted that property owners who needed the help, would need it promptly.
Matt Schumacher, EBT supervisor chair, reiterated thoughts made several months ago, that citizens who want it will be able to get it.
“Those who think they are comfortable and they never got laid off and they don’t need it (can) leave it where it is,” Schumacher siad. “At the end of the year we can figure out a budget. Maybe we don’t repave two roads next year. That still benefits the citizen over a road that is at 80% and will be alright for another year.”
Gray reiterated that the reserve is for hardship purposes.
Schumacher speculated as to whether the Lewisburg Area School District would also offer a rebate on property taxes. Among areas of possible savings, he cited lowered costs for transportation, food service, utilities, athletics and other budget items while classes were not being held in school buildings. He said the last months of the school year amounted to not much more than a vacation for some students.
Tina Prowant, township resident, expressed thanks for passage of the resolution while attending the meeting via the Zoom platform.
Supervisors gave a nod to a solar array ordinance draft. It will be sent to the county for review and subject to public hearing before adoption planned for July. Supervisors agreed to inform Pete Matson, solicitor, to move it forward. It will be posted on the township website and copies would be available in the township office.
Glare off solar panels was among the previous areas of concern, but its section was not changed. Mackenzie Stover, planning and zoning officer, said there could be a problem with enforcing glare prohibitions.
Earlier in the meeting, Gray expressed confidence in the management of the Buffalo Valley Recreation (BVRA). But there could be some challenging times for the authority as they have had no revenue from facilities. Gray said users of the gymnastics facility have credits on the book. Help in some form may be needed from municipalities as the year continues, but it was also noted that BVRA could also rely on cash reserve.
Schumacher suggested BVRA find private underwriting, perhaps from a foundation or businesses, before taxpayers are asked for aid. He was curious as to where the revenue was spent.
Kifolo said some residents were not cooperating with the brush collection, putting out piles which take more than 15 minutes to pick up. She said brush pickup takes time and they cannot rely on help from USP Lewisburg inmates this year. Collections were just finished for the month of May. Schumacher suggested allocation of brush collection based on acreage or areas of tree cover.
There was also discussion of an alert system and whether it would be practical in instances such as the drive-by shooting reported the week before.
The meeting at the East Buffalo Township municipal building, was also on the Zoom meeting platform. Ten participants were online with seven in the room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.