Chemistry professor honored
SELINSGROVE — Geneive Henry, professor and chair of Susquehanna University’s Department of Chemistry, has been awarded the Outstanding Mentorship Award from the Chemistry Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR).
The award recognizes excellence in mentoring of undergraduate researchers. Henry earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry with first-class honors and her doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of the West Indies. She joined the faculty at Susquehanna in 2003.
Henry focuses her research projects on producing derivatives of essential oil components that have anticancer, antioxidant and antibacterial properties, and has mentored more than 50 students in biochemistry, biology, biomedical sciences and chemistry.
She also has been involved in efforts to mentor students and faculty from underrepresented groups, as well as nurture cross-disciplinary and inter-university collaborations.
Henry is one of three recipients of this year’s Outstanding Mentorship Award. Each award consists of a $500 cash prize to the recipient, a certificate of recognition, a one-year individual membership to CUR funded by the Chemistry Division, and a letter of commendation from CUR sent to the recipient’s institution.
Day of Giving supports students during challenging times
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College community and world have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Lycoming College made the decision to continue with its originally planned Day of Giving on April 22, in order to prioritize giving opportunities that support the most vulnerable in its community.
In 24 hours, 561 donors raised $315,372 to support Lycoming College students.
Donors were encouraged to focus their efforts around four fund priorities in support of those who are facing significant hardships, particularly during the global pandemic.
The Student Retention Fund provides resources to students performing well academically who are at risk of not completing their degree because of unforeseen financial hardships. Every gift made to this fund on April 22 was met with a 50% matching gift.
The Student Lifeline Fund supports students dealing with these adversities that extend beyond the ability to pay for tuition.
Increasing the college’s capacity to support the health and wellness of its students during this crisis was also a priority.
“This is a time when we need to augment and enhance the ways in which we care for our community,” said Chip Edmonds, executive vice president of Lycoming College. “In an effort to better serve our students during times of distress, Lycoming has established a Mental Health and Wellness Fund to deepen our commitment to supporting the needs of our students, further enabling them to thrive both in and out of the classroom.”
Gifts designated to the Lycoming Fund provide support for academics, scholarships, research, global experiences, music programs, athletics and internships.
Lycoming College’s journal of student literature published
WILLIAMSPORT — The Tributary, Lycoming College’s annually published literary journal, recently published its 2020 issue. This year, the professionally bound journal features prose, poetry, and art from more than 20 different Lycoming students.
In addition to featuring multitudes of student publication and artwork, the journal itself is also run entirely by students, with minimal supervision by G.W. Hawkes, Ph.D., professor of English and creative writing at Lycoming College.
For the 2020 issue, Sam Rutan, a member of the Class of 2021 from South Williamsport, served as the managing and layout editor. Other students involved included: Catherine Carmody, a member of the Class of 2020 from Harleysville, prose editor; Megan Friedline, a member of the Class of 2020 from Boswell, Prose editor; Boone Jenkins, a member of the Class of 2020 from Williamsport, poetry editor; Samuel Novoa, a member of the Class of 2020 from Byram Township, N.J., poetry editor; and Rebekah Groff, a member of the Class of 2021 from Reading, art editor.
The Tributary also awards prizes to the top submissions in prose, poetry, decided on by the faculty, and art, decided on by the publication’s staff.
The prize for prose was awarded to Allison Lax, a member of the Class of 2021 from Williamsport. Hope Nemceff, a member of the Class of 2020 from Phoenixville, won the prize for art.
The James and Emily Douthat Endowed Fund for Student Publications underwrites the publication of this journal.
Bucknell ranked among top 20 for return on investment
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University is ranked among the top 20 U.S. colleges and universities that offer the best return of investment (ROI), according to a new U.S. News and World Report article.
The story cites the 20 four-year institutions with the highest 40-year net present value according to ROI research from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.
Bucknell was found to have a return on investment of $1.417 million after 40 years, according to the report.
The University earned the ROI distinction on the same week as it announced plans to reset tuition for the 2020-21 academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic by canceling the 3.5% tuition increase announced in February. That should benefit the ROI value of the investment by current students.
Earlier in the academic year, Bucknell was also ranked 25th among the top liberal arts colleges in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education U.S. College Rankings.
Graphic Design 2020 exhibit moves online
WILLIAMSPORT — In keeping with other creative adjustments being made during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania College of Technology’s annual graphic design student exhibit has moved online for the first time in its 12-year history.
Graphic Design 2020, available at www.pctgraphicdesign.com/gd2020, showcases the portfolio work of 17 seniors: Charles A. Blake, West Chester; Andrew Caccese, Reading; Seifeldien A. Elerman, Dover; Adam Foelker, Myerstown; Kennedy L. Englert, Williamsport; Zoey J. Graybill, McAlisterville; Gavin E. Hain, Myerstown; Emily N. Latshaw, Danville; Meredith A. Long, Trevorton; Anthony M. Niemeyer, Red Lion; Ali D. Petrizzi, Langhorne; Madison P. Shrout, Petersburg; Justine A. Stage, Montoursville; Jessica L. Stanford, Marion Center; Hunter L. Tompkins, Richfield; Shaina T. Vanderveer, Monroeton; and David A. Walker Jr., Waynesboro.
The annual exhibition showcases the graphic design, illustration and web design work of graphic design seniors.
