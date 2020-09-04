WASHINGTONVILLE — Throughout the Montour Area Recreation Commission’s (MARC) six parks, volunteers have thus far in 2020 donated 2,000 hours helping to maintain facilities.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt said about half of the hours donated were dedicated to the Montour Preserve.
A group from the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Danville provided 900 hours of time volunteering at the preserve.
“They were originally scheduled to be in Ohio doing a volunteer project,” Stoudt said. “They got canceled. They offered to help us out here at the Montour Preserve.”
The group also provided $2,800 in donations to purchase the supplies needed for their work.
“They repainted almost all of the Goose Cove picnic buildings, the restrooms, resurfaced the Goose Woods Trail,” Stoudt said. “They did landscape maintenance on the Heron Cove side of the lake.”
He said the projects completed by the volunteers were “incredibly helpful” to the preserve.
“Most of them were high school students from the Danville Area School District, with a number of parents and other adults who were able to help,” Stoudt noted.
In addition to that work, Pennsylvania Master Gardeners refurbished the herb garden located next to the preserve’s visitors center.
“It looks spectacular,” Stoudt said. “We, last year, had gotten to the point where we thought we would have to remove the garden. We were so grateful when the group came forward and offered to maintain it and get it back to its former glory.”
Stoudt’s son, Ben, completed his Eagle Scout project at the preserve.
Ben, who is 17, is a junior in the Danville Area School District and a member of Troop 39 of Danville.
“He and his family repainted all of the parking lots,” Stoudt said. “It was more than 300 spaces. It was a bigger project than we anticipated up front.”
It took 60 hours to complete the work.
Stoudt said those parking spaces have received heavy use over the summer months.
“Big picture wise, (Montour Preserve) use this year, I think, is going to average out to about the same we would see in a normal year, which is strange in some ways,” he said.
He described usage of Lake Chillisqauque by kayaks and small watercraft as being “way off the charts” higher than previous years.
“The parking lot isn’t large enough and we, on occasion, had conflicts with there not being enough places to park,” Stoudt said. “In a way, that’s kind of neat to see that many more people are out. It’s a great place to social distance.”
However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said usage of the preserve’s pavilions for special events have “dropped substantially.”
“Most of the groups made the right call and canceled their events,” Stoudt said. “We’ve had a dramatic drop in people who are out for organized picnics.”
While MARC will not be receiving the $100,000 that was projected from a 2% hotel tax Montour County implemented to benefit the organization, Stoudt said the picture is not looking as bleak as it was when the pandemic first broke.
“For the year, in January, we were projected out for $100,000 from the hotel tax revenue,” Stoudt said. “In May, we dialed it back to $37,500 for the entire year... As of now, we are almost at that $37,500.
“We are predicting an additional $20,000 on top of that,” he continued. “It’s a long cry away from where we thought we might be, but it’s so much better than we feared we might end up back in March.”
While MARC cut its budget by 23%, some of those cuts have been added back into the budget.
Stoudt, who was working part-time during the pandemic, has had his hours restored to nearly 40 per week.
“We were able to add a couple of the projects back... that were high-priority things,” he said. “It’s things like new and improved signage, improvements to trail surfaces.”
At this point, Stoudt said it’s not anticipated that any large-scale or special events will be held at the preserve in 2020.
“We’re still trying to mitigate our risks and the risks to people who come back to the parks,” he said.
In addition to all of the work taking place at Montour Preserve, projects are also being planned at other MARC parks.
Stoudt said Hopewell Park, located off of Route 11 near Sheetz in Danville, has become a “go-to destination for anything mountain-bike related.”
Several years ago, he said MARC built a small dirt-pump track at the park.
He described the track as having a series of hills, twists and turns.
“It’s a great learning experience for beginning bikers and those who are more experienced,” Stoudt said. “it’s tremendously popular. The kids love the thing. It’s hard to maintain, it gets so much use.”
Based on the popularity of that track, Stoudt said MARC has contracted DirtSculpt for $5,000 to design an asphalt pump track which could be built at Hopewell Park.
“We will get the design back in the fall,” Stoudt said. “What we told the designer was please work for something to the line of $200,000 for a project budget.”
Depending on how long it takes to obtain the proper permitting and financing for the project, Stoudt said it could take one to two years for the track to be built.
He noted the timeline could be pushed forward if an individual or corporation steps up to provide the funding for the project.
Stoudt believes there are “a couple of other” pump tracks in Pennsylvania, but none nearby.
“People will routinely travel two to three hours to get to (a pump track,” he said.
However, in order to attract those visitors, areas must have other amenities which he said can be found in the Danville area.
“What we are proud to have... in and around Danville, we have many miles of biking trails,” he said, adding that the area also has a bike shop and microbreweries.
“We have all sorts of assets that hit that critical mass to bring people to our area, as a critical destination for mountain biking,” Stoudt said. “We will look to increasingly make the area attractive to mountain bikers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.