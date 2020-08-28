Saturday, Aug. 29
• Picasso Portraits, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Elysburg Alliance Church, 1 W. Alpha St., Elysburg.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5:30 p.m., Muncy Masonic Lodge, 28 Brummer Pond Road, Muncy.
• Drive-up chicken barbecue, 4 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. ($)
Thursday, Sept. 3
• American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown.
Friday, Sept. 4
• American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove.
Saturday, Sept. 5
• Community yard sale and take-out pig roast dinner, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Eagle Grange No. 1, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. ($)
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• American Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Third and Queen streets, Northumberland.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Danville State Hospital, Montour Building, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Danville; and 1 to 6 p.m., Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville.
Saturday, Sept. 12
• Wine, Brews and Blues Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., VFW Carnival Grounds, Mifflinburg. 570-966-1666 or mhra@dejazzd.com.
• Drive-Thru Chicken Barbecue, 11 a.m. to ?, Crossroads Nazarene Church, 71 Nazarene Lane, MIlton. Benefits Crossroads Youth Ministry Mission Trip. Pre-orders, call Matt Long at 570-490-1626. ($)
Tuesday, Sept. 15
• 11 a.m., League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Educational Forum, via Zoom. Scott Meinke will present “What Works and What Does Not?”
Saturday, Sept. 19
• Northumberland County Conservation District tire collection event, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 441 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury. bball@nccedpa.org. (R) ($)
Saturday, Nov. 7
• Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Union County World War II Honor Roll, Mifflinburg Park, Mifflinburg.
