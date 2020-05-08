HARRISBURG — Pa. Department of Health data released Thursday continued to show slow to no growth in COVID-19 cases in area counties.
Cases by county, with positive cases, number of deaths and cases by ZIP code (in parentheses) are as follows:
Northumberland County, 112 cases (Sunbury 47, Milton 15, Shamokin 13, Northumberland 8, Muncy area 7, Mount Carmel 7, Coal Township 5)
Lycoming County, 99 cases, 4 deaths (Jersey Shore 49, Williamsport 20, South Williamsport 6, Muncy area 7)
Montour County, 50 cases (Danville 30)
Union County, 40 cases, 1 death (Mifflinburg 10, Lewisburg 9
Snyder County, 33 cases, 1 death (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7)
Columbia County 306 cases, 21 deaths (Berwick 167, Bloomsburg 71, Orangeville 31)
Data from nursing and personal home health care facilities showed Lycoming County has two facilities with cases, where 35 residents and eight staffers tested positive. There have been four deaths.
In Union County, the state reported one facility has one staffer that tested positive.
Note: The state released no specific information about facilities. ZIP codes can cross county lines in some instances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.