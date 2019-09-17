MILTON — Over the last four years, a field filled with scarecrows has become a familiar site during Milton Harvest Festival week.
Sue Rearick, festival chair, said she and her husband Jeff prepared 100 scarecrow bodies for this year’s Scarecrow Patch.
The patch was held Monday in the vacant lot next to the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street.
“We have to make the (scarecrow) bodies and I think this year we have 100 bodies,” Rearick said.
The bodies are comprised of 2-by-2 boards and plyboards.
“Jeff cuts them out,” Rearick explained of the process to prepare the scarecrow bodies. “He cuts them out and I put them together, we sand them a little bit.”
Some bodies were left over from last year’s event, while more than 40 new ones were prepared for Monday.
“We made 44 (bodies) at our house in one day,” Rearick said.
For a $5 fee, those who attended the patch were provided with the bodies, straw and clothing to make their own scarecrows. The scarecrows will be on display in the lot next to the Moose throughout the festival.
At the end of the festival, participants can pick up the scarecrows they made.
Rearick said the 2019 festival is off to a strong start. She heard numerous positive comments about Saturday’s arts, crafts and food vendor area.
“We ended up with 90-some vendors,” Rearick said. “That was pretty good... We normally only have 70 to 80.”
The crowd size was also impressive for the opening weekend.
“I heard people say ‘wow, there’s a lot of people there,’” Rearick said.
Arts, crafts and food vendors will be set up again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday along Broadway and Bound Avenue. As of Monday, 114 vendors were signed up.
Rearick will continue to accept vendors until the day of the festival. The capacity for the vendor area is 143. She said the second Saturday of the festival typically averages 120 to 125 vendors.
In addition to the arts, crafts and food vendors, Rearick said other festival events this past weekend went well.
“The Little Miss (pageant) went very well,” she said. “There was no rain, it wasn’t cold. It was beautiful (at Central Oak Heights). It worked out really well to have it there.”
She added that Saturday’s princess pageant, held at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, also went off without a hitch.
“I hope the rest of the week goes as well,” Rearick said, adding that she hopes the forecast for clear skies and warm weather holds out.
The festival’s first pumpkin roll will be held today at Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street. Registration takes place from 5 to 6 p.m.
Pumpkins, which will be released from the back of a truck to roll down a hill, will be available for purchase for $5 each. Individuals who purchase the first three pumpkins to cross the finish line will receive cash prizes.
Other festival events scheduled for this week include:
• Wednesday: Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue. Featuring a spaghetti eating contest at 7.
• Thursday: Harvest Pops Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St.
• Saturday: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race registration, 7:30 to 9 a.m., race starts at 9:30, Filbert Street; Milton Model Train Museum, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m., Front Street.
• Sunday: Men in Harmony concert, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.