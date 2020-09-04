HARRISBURG — State data released Friday showed an additional 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in six area counties. No new deaths were reported.
Statewide, new cases of COVID-19 were up 891 a day after reported new cases rose by over 1,000. The total number of cases reported since March is up to 137,622. There are 1,576,879 patients who have tested negative to date.
State data showed 10 new deaths Friday, bringing the statewide total to 7,742 since March.
Locally, new confirmed cases rose by 26 in Columbia County, seven in Northumberland County, six in Lycoming County, four in Snyder County, three in Union County and two in Montour County.
The surge in Columbia County is linked to over 200 positive tests reported at Bloomsburg University, while the surge in Northumberland County is largely linked to an outbreak at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation and the county jail.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 686 cases (38 deaths)
• Columbia County, 722 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 377 cases (6 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 513 cases (23 deaths)
• Snyder County, 151 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 124 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.