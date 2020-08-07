NEW BERLIN — Good news arrived Thursday at the SUN Area Technical Institute.
Jennifer Hain, administrative director, confirmed that the New Berlin-based career and technology center would be getting $80,233 from the state for resumption of operations and implementing health and safety plans.
The award was part of a $10.5 million dedication announced Thursday by the governor.
Hain said guidelines would need to be followed and the state would soon provide more information.
“We had requested funds through the Department of Education (PDE) to put computer devices into every student,” Hain said. “We would become a one-to-one device school.”
Hain said another request was to provide internet hot spots for families that do not have access and cannot afford such services. Bags to carry devices, software for curriculum writing and items for the skilled trades were also among the requests.
A release issued by the governor’s office noted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act authorizes governors to determine the educational use of Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds.
Grants were calculated based on the population of students ages 5-17 and the percent of poverty within the same age group. The formula included a factor to account for a local education agency’s overall student enrollment in career and technical education programs.
The release also noted GEER funds can be used toward the safe reopening of schools in light of COVID-19. This may include purchasing protective equipment, sanitizer and cleaning products, equipment or technology to take classrooms online, installation of barriers or other protective devices in buildings or to purchase health apps to assist in contact tracing and monitoring of students.
