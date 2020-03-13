Pocono solar farm reaches milestone

LONG POND — Pocono Raceway announced recently that its 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm has produced 35 Million kilowatt hours (kWh).
The raceway’s solar farm annually offsets more than 3,104 metric tons of carbon dioxide and generates enough electricity, beyond the power needs of the track, to power 300 local homes and businesses.
Pocono Raceway’s solar installation consists of 39,960 American-made photovoltaic modules, otherwise known as solar panels. The energy produced by the solar farm equals the offset of over 1 million propane cylinders or 2.8 million gallons of gasoline, as well as the amount of carbon dioxide taken in by over 629,600 trees.
“It is remarkable how much energy the solar farm has produced in nine years,” said Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky. “This project started out as our first step in sustainability. Since the solar farm went on line in 2010, we have added more initiatives including robust recycling and composting programs. These programs now divert approximately 75% of all waste generated each year at the facility away from landfills. Pocono Raceway will continue these efforts, adding new technology and initiatives along the way, to ensure we are one of the most sustainable motorsports and entertainment facilities in the world.”
The raceway’s solar farm is located along Long Pond Road, adjacent to the storied 2.5-mile triangular shaped track.
To learn more about Pocono Raceway’s sustainability efforts, visit www.poconoraceway.com/green.
Coronavirus fears escalate as Australian GP approaches
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo pulled out of a scheduled Renault team media conference on Wednesday over fears he might be exposed to the coronavirus, while three other team members have been placed in self-isolation just days out from this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
Ricciardo and teammate Esteban Ocon were due to take questions from the media after they unveiled Renault’s new livery for the 2020 season at the Albert Park circuit. But they were withdrawn by team officials at the last minute.
Elsewhere, Australian media reported a member of McLaren’s Formula One team, as well as two personnel from the American team Haas, are in self-isolation after being tested for the virus in Melbourne.
A key point of concern for organizers has been the presence of Italian teams Ferrari and the newly rebranded AlphaTauri team, formerly Toro Rosso, as well as tire supplier Pirelli.
Members of all three organizations had their temperatures taken upon arrival in Melbourne and F1 officials have said a race for championship points will not go ahead without them.
Next week’s race in Bahrain will take place with no spectators,. The Chinese Grand Prix scheduled for April 19 has been postponed.
