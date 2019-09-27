TURBOTVILLE — Through the first 40 minutes of Thursday’s Heartland-II matchup between Lewisburg and host Warrior Run, the stats as well as the score were nearly identical.
However, the Green Dragons have the capability of scoring in bunches, and a close game at the break soon turned into a blowout in the second half.
That was mostly due to junior forward/midfielder Ben Liscum, who scored four of Lewisburg’s five goals in the second half to lead the Green Dragons to a 7-1 victory over Warrior Run.
“It was (a dominating win), but I just told (Warrior Run’s) coach that I don’t think the scoreline was a resemblance of the game,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “I thought there were moments Warrior Run could’ve put a goal in, but I just think we made a goal that kind of broke their backs.
“Warrior Run is a good team, and I thought the two brothers (Tyrese and Alex Hazzoum) kind of controlled the game for a while, and they controlled us for a period of the game,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
At the start, it was Anthony Bhangdia who controlled the game for Lewisburg (9-0-1, 7-0 HAC-II) despite a rain shower midway though the half that made the field wet and slippery.
For his first goal, Bhangdia went 1-on-1 with Warrior Run goalkeeper Keegan Jenkins before he chipped the ball over Jenkins’ head and into the goal just 8:43 into the game.
Almost 20 minutes later Bhangdia found the back of the net again by connecting off an assist from Josh Nicholls.
Warrior Run (5-6, 3-4) cut that deficit in half with 8 minutes remaining before the break when Alex Hazzoum scored on a penalty kick — twice.
Hazzoum’s first shot into the lower-left corner of the net was good, but it was disallowed due to an infraction. But shot No. 2 from Hazzoum — directed top-shelf in the middle of the goal — was also good even though Lewisburg goalkeeper Tony Burns managed to get a hand on it at the last moment.
“It was good day. We played well, and we stayed composed through the weather and the slick grass,” said Bhangdia. “It felt great (to score those two goals) to give us momentum to finish the game. It kept us going, and Warrior Run’s goal made us really turn it on again.”
Lewisburg certainly did just that.
Midway though the second half, Liscum increased the Green Dragons’ lead to 3-1 on a penalty kick that was shot into the lower-right corner of the net.
A mere 12 seconds later, Liscum made the score 4-1 when he stole the ball off the restart, eluded Jenkins who had come out of the goal before he chipped the ball into an empty net.
“Right after a PK, I know especially for us we were a little down after the first PK we gave up, and we could see that (Warrior Run’s players) were down on themselves (after our PK),” said Liscum. “I could see that (the Warrior Run right back) wasn’t ready for the ball. (Tyrese Hazzoum) played the ball back to (the right back), and when you put it right back under pressure (the defender) usually doesn’t want to see you.
“(Hazzoum’s) touch got underneath the back’s feet and I was just able to get something on the ball, get around (Jenkins) and get a shot on-goal and finish, so I was really happy with it,” added Liscum.
That goal was a back-breaker for Warrior Run according to Kettlewell.
“When Ben stole the ball off the tap and made the score 4-1, Warrior Run’s heads definitely dropped. We kind of then took control of the game and scored the other three goals,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “The scoreline wasn’t there once we got that one, and Warrior Run lost their fight which they had in the first half and in the beginning of the second half.”
Liscum kept adding onto Lewisburg’s lead by arcing in a direct kick with 8:53 remaining before scoring another unassisted goal 1:31 later to make the score 6-1.
“Personally, the game didn’t start off too well. I wasn’t too happy with my performance. But a bounce came here and there in the second half, and I felt like I took advantage of it,” said Liscum. “Overall as a team, Warrior Run pressured us and we were on the back foot for most of the second half, but 20 minutes in we kicked it up a notch and we took advantage of some of their mistakes and we got some goals in.”
Bhangdia later put the icing on the cake by scoring off an assist from Liscum with 4:36 left.
“It was nice to finish (Warrior Run) off. Ben played a great ball in and I just touched it to finish it off, and that’s when we knew that the game was sealed,” said Bhangdia.
Although the final 23 minutes of the second half weren’t indicative of how hard Warrior Run played in the game, Defenders’ head coach Andy Bieber can look back to how well and how hard his boys played in the first half against one of the best teams in all of District 4, and possibly the state.
“It was a good first half, but once Lewisburg broke our defense down for the fourth goal, you could tell instantly that our boys shut down,” said Bieber. “It is what it is — that’s how soccer is played. Sometimes a score can be really lopsided and not show how the game was really played.”
Both Lewisburg and Warrior Run will be back in action at 11 a.m., Saturday. The Green Dragons host Williamsport in a nonleague matchup while the Defenders host Shamokin in a HAC-II contest.
Lewisburg 7, Warrior Run 1at Warrior Run
First half
Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Ben Liscum, 31:17. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Josh Nicholls, 11:30. WR-Alex Hazzoum, penalty kick, 8:00.
Second half
Lew-Ben Liscum, penalty kick, 22:38. Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 22:26. Lew-Liscum, direct kick, 8:53. Lew-Liscum, unassisted, 7:22. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 4:36.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-11; Corners: WR, 5-4; Saves:
Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 6; WR, Keegan Jenkins, 7.
JV score: Lewisburg, 5-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.