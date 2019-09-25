WASHINGTONVILLE — A proposal by the Montour County commissioners to increase the county’s hotel room tax by 2% is projected to bring in $167,000 per year to support the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) and keep the organization’s Montour Preserve a viable recreation spot for the foreseeable future.
From his office located inside the Visitor’s Center at the Montour Preserve, MARC Director Bob Stoudt confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that the Montour County commissioners during a meeting earlier in the day said they intend to pass an ordinance to increase the county’s hotel room tax from 3% to 5%.
Stoudt said the ordinance is expected to be approved at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8.
According to Stoudt, 60% of the revenue currently generated from the county’s hotel tax is allocated to the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau (CMVB), while 40% goes to the Montour County Commissioners Tourism fund.
Once the increase is approved by the commissioners, Stoudt said the CMVB board will have to approve a memorandum of understanding (MOU) allocating the additional 2% in hotel room tax revenue to MARC. He expects that approval to occur at a meeting to be held Monday, Oct. 21.
The MOU will then have to be approved by the MARC board at its meeting to be held Monday, Oct. 28.
Stoudt expressed confidence that all of those approvals will occur. He also issued a press release which contained words of support for the proposal from county and CMVB officials.
“Montour County is thrilled that this plan will ensure the continued growth of recreation opportunities in the county to service its citizens and draw outside visitors while, at the same time, not increase the tax burden for Montour County citizens,” Ken Holdren, chair of the Montour County board of commissioners, said in the release.
Otto Kurecian, CMVB executive director, also expressed support for the proposal.
“I personally believe a progressive parks and recreational system is a crucial element to the economic viability of our region,” he said, in the release.
Stoudt said in 2014 as Talen Energy was taking over ownership of PPL’s Montour plant, MARC learned educational programming was going to be discontinued at Montour Preserve — which had been owned and operated by PPL.
In 2015, MARC signed its first one-year lease to take over operations of the preserve. Stoudt said the lease is renewable annually for up to 10 years as long as MARC can fund operations of the preserve.
The organization recently signed another one-year lease with Talen, valid through Sept. 30, 2020. However, MARC’s ability to have the funding available to continue to maintain the 650-acre preserve beyond that lease recently came into question.
Previously, Stoudt said it takes $130,000 per year to operate the preserve. MARC’s total budget for the six sites it operates — including Montour Preserve — is $200,000.
“From 2015 through 2019, we’ve had varying degrees of success in raising the funds,” Stoudt said, on Tuesday.
The efforts were bolstered by $300,000 in funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and $100,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Stoudt said the DCED funds were used to purchase a tractor, HVAC system for the preserve’s visitor center and to make roof repairs.
However, with those funds exhausted Stoudt said the organization has struggled over the last several years to raise the amount needed to continue operating the preserve beyond next fall.
“At the August (MARC) board meeting, I was going to admit defeat,” Stoudt said. “The Montour County commissioners said ‘hold off.’”
Over the last two weeks, Stoudt said he maintained a strong line of communications with the commissioners and CMVB board in order develop the proposal to raise Montour County’s hotel room tax.
In 2018, Stoudt said the Union County commissioners increased its county hotel room tax from 3% to 5% in order to support the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. That same model is being followed to support the Montour Preserve.
“They’ve done a good job in laying the groundwork for what we believe is a viable use for (hotel room tax) funds,” Stoudt said.
Based on funds collected through the Montour County hotel tax in recent years, Stoudt is estimating the 2% increase to be generated and given to MARC will be around $167,000.
“It will vary from year to year, depending on how many people stay in hotels,” he noted.
Stoudt explained that the county collects the room tax quarterly from hotels. Once collected, MARC’s share will go to the CMVB for distribution to MARC.
With the hotel room tax increase expected to be effective Jan. 1, Stoudt said MARC should receive its first check in May.
He said MARC will have to request the funding each year.
“The counties that have done this before, they have succeeded,” Stoudt said. “Parks and outdoor recreation are one of the drivers of the economy.”
According to the press release issued by Stoudt, visitor spending in Montour and Columbia counties reached $265.6 million in 2017, a 6.8% increase over previous years.
Across the two counties, the tourism industry employs 2,276 and generates $24.9 million in state and local taxes.
Without having to worry about funding MARC’s operations, Stoudt said he will be focusing on contracting with concessionaires to operate at the Montour Preserve. He will be targeting kayak, watercraft and fishing concessionaires.
“I will make every possible effort to make that happen by next year,” he said.
Per the organization’s lease with Talen, Stoudt said MARC will continue to follow the directive that alcohol cannot be consumed at the facility, and that gas motors are not permitted on the lake.
“Both the Montour County commissioners and the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau have truly, fundamentally changed our operations going forward,” Stoudt said. “I do believe that it will not only increase the amount of visitors, but the amount of time they spend in Montour County.”
In addition to the news about the proposed hotel room tax which Stoudt announced on Tuesday, more good news could be on the horizon for MARC.
“In the last month, we were able to reengage with one of the bigger corporate partners in our area,” Stoudt said.
He said the organization has pledged to donate $100,000 to MARC if certain conditions are met. Stoudt said MARC may be able to soon meet those conditions.
Stoudt has also approached Talen Energy representatives about possibly changing the terms of MARC’s lease of the preserve, once the hotel room tax increase is approved.
“We would like to enter into a long-term agreement with Talen Energy, for us to maintain the Montour Preserve, indefinitely,” Stoudt said. “They are willing to entertain the idea.”
