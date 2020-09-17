HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today it has resumed issuing REAL IDs at reopened Driver License Centers offering driver license services throughout the state.
PennDOT paused REAL ID issuance throughout the state in March out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of public health, due to COVID-19. Additionally, the federal Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement date for REAL ID to Oct. 1, 2021.
REAL ID is optional in Pennsylvania. There is no requirement that any resident obtain a REAL ID. PennDOT continues to offer standard-issue driver's licenses and photo IDs.
REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver's licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes. A federally acceptable form of identification must be used on and after Oct. 1, 2021, as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building that requires a federally acceptable form of identification ID for access.
Customers can obtain a REAL ID by presenting documents for verification and processing at any driver license center.
Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the following:
• Proof of identity: Examples include original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. passport.
• Proof of social security number: Social security card, in current legal name.
• Two proofs of current, physical Pennsylvania address: Examples include a current, unexpired Pennsylvania driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address.
• Proof of all legal name changes.
