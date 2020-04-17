LEWISBURG — Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, said the curve of severe COVID-19 cases may be flattening.
“We’re not seeing the spike in severe COVID-19 cases which can overburden our ability to care for the community at the hospital,” Aucker told a Friday telephone news conference.
However, Aucker said the hospital is still planning for an expected surge of suspected cases.
A tent was recently installed outside of an ambulance entrance along Hospital Drive for any overflow of suspected COVID-19 patients. The heated tent has not been deployed yet, Aucker said, but there have been days when they were close to using it due to the caseload.
Aucker said Evangelical has tested 526 patients with 50 positive results. They were awaiting 21 results and there has been one death to date. Federal law prevented the hospital from releasing details such as ages, sexes or other potentially identifying details.
Meantime, supplies to keep the workforce safe were available in ample numbers. Safety of people coming for treatment was also addressed.
“I want to reassure the community that they need not fear coming to our emergency department or seeking care through other avenues,” Aucker said. “We screen everyone who comes to the Emergency Department or any of our facilities.”
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms would be separated from other patients. Aucker said surfaces are cleaned constantly and personnel is using personal protection equipment (PPE). She noted that patients had been canceling needed treatments out of fear of the virus.
Aucker said the hospital has received $2.5 million through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act. The funds were based on the 2019 Medicare fee-for-service reimbursement paid and were roughly 6% of the payments received in 2019. The calculation did not consider payments received from Medicare Advantage plans.
Offsetting the loss of revenue and increased expenses would still be a challenge. Aucker said they would continue to monitor funding sources.
Angela Lahr, Evangelical vice president of clinical operations, told reporters antibody testing will be the key toward determining when things are safer.
“We all want to know when life will return back to normal,” Lahr said. “Testing and the knowledge we gain from it will play a huge role in determining how quickly we can resume normal life and start gathering in large numbers again.”
Lahr added that pandemics end with immunity through exposure or a vaccine.
“If a large percentage of the population is immune, we can start to lift restrictions without the fear of a second outbreak,” she said. “But in the long run the single most important factor in getting back to normal is a vaccine. With a vaccine we can generate immunity without exposure to the virus.”
Lahr said antibody blood tests and the nasal swab were the only tests approved by the FDA. They were approved through an emergency use authorization.
“There have been a number of kits that have been sold into the US market that they have tried to recall and get them out of the market,” Lahr said. “They are not reliable and they are some of the less invasive tests.”
Meantime, remediation steps now in place would have to be maintained until immunity is more widespread.
