HARRISBURG — Columbia is one of 12 additional counties which Gov. Tom Wolf has announced will be moving from the red to yellow phase at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
In addition to Columbia County, Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York counties will be moving into the yellow phase.
Twenty-four counties — including Northumberland, Union, Montour, Snyder and Lycoming — moved into the yellow phase of reopening on May 8 and another 13 moved to yellow on May 15.
With these additional 12 counties, there will be a total of 49 counties in the yellow phase. The remaining counties are in the red phase.
Red phase stay-at-home orders remain in effect until June 4 but that does not mean that other counties will not move to the yellow phase in advance of that date, Wolf said.
“Through our social distancing efforts, we have not only reversed a trajectory of exponential new case growth — we have cut it in half,” Wolf said. “And some of the counties that will be shifting into the yellow phase next week eliminated concerns that we had just two weeks ago. So please, keep up your efforts in the fight so we can continue to add counties to the list of those in the yellow phase. Thank you again for your patience and your hard work.”
New COVID-19 deaths were reported in Snyder and Montour counties Friday, and two new deaths were reported in Columbia County, based on data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Increases in local positive reported cases of COVID-19 were minimal. Northumberland County saw the biggest jump, with four new cases to 136. Lycoming County saw an increase of two to 141, and its number of deaths remained at seven. Montour County’s case count remained at 50, but the county’s first death was noted. Snyder County, too, saw its case count remain level, but added another death for two total. Union County’s cases increased by one, to 44.
Statewide, the increase in case counts totaled 986 on Friday. Deaths increased by 124, to 4,342.
Negative cases statewide are now at 259,210.
In nursing and personal care homes, numbers were largely unchanged locally. Lycoming County has three facilities with positive cases, 68 among residents, 12 among staff and eight deaths. Northumberland and Union County each have one facility with a single case each.
Of the 4,342 COVID-related deaths statewide, 2,991 are at nursing or personal care facilities, the Department of Health reported.
Pennsylvania’s economy has cratered in the midst of the virus, and Wolf is under pressure from Republican and Democratic county officeholders alike to reopen more quickly. Some GOP-controlled counties have threatened to lift restrictions on their own — without Wolf’s blessing — bringing threats of retaliation from the Democratic governor.
In the counties where Wolf has lifted restrictions, people are now permitted to gather in groups of up to 25, although larger crowds remain prohibited. A wide range of retailers, offices and industrial sites can resume operating while observing state and federal health guidelines intended to prevent viral transmission.
However, gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues are required to remain closed and other restrictions will remain in place, including a ban on youth sports.
Additionally, bars and restaurants may still offer only delivery or takeout service, although a major trade association is urging Wolf to begin allowing them to add seated dine-in service.
A handful of gyms, barbers, hair salons and restaurants have opened against the governor’s orders, saying they can operate safely. Wolf has said they are risking their business licenses and other governmental approvals to operate.
Pennsylvania, which borders hard-hit New York and New Jersey, has about the 10th highest rate of coronavirus infection nationally, according to federal statistics.
Critics, primarily Republicans, contend that Wolf has changed his goals over time, and say his shutdown orders are inflicting undue suffering and are no longer warranted. He has met his original goal of ensuring that hospitals did not become overwhelmed by a surge in extremely ill coronavirus patients, they say.
About 2 million Pennsylvania residents have lost their jobs since mid-March.
Wolf says he spoke to NASCAR officials about the status of the series June 27-28 races at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond. The stock car series announced this week it will stick to Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Alabama for June races — all of them without fans.
NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races — including nine in the elite Cup series — as it returns to the tracks after being shut down for more than two months by concerns about the coronavirus. The revised schedule didn’t address the scheduled doubleheader weekend at Pocono and the rest of season.
“We actually had conversations with NASCAR and I told them Pennsylvania is not ready to make a decision,” Wolf said. “The area that they want to have this gathering in is actually in the red right now, red zone, red phase, so I told them Pennsylvania is not ready to make a decision.”
