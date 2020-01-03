SUNBURY — A Shamokin man allegedly found to be in possession of 410 bags of heroin in 2017 entered a guilty plea Monday to drug charges in the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Brian Villari, 31, of Shamokin, entered a guilty plea to a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He appeared via video from prison before President Judge Charles Saylor.
It was noted during the proceedings that Villari is not eligible for treatment court because he was found to be in possession of 410 bags of heroin when taken into custody on the charges on Dec. 5, 2017.
According to reports, Villari was charged after police executed a search warrant at 19 E. Independence St., apartment 1, Shamokin.
Villari allegedly told police he imports 30 to 40 bundles of heroin each week from Philadelphia to Shamokin.
He was represented Monday by Attorney Jonathan Consadene, of Paoli.
Tyler Tehansky, 31, of Shamokin, was arrested at the same time as Villlari on similar charges. He previously entered a guilty plea in the case, according to online court records.
