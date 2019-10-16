Five area veterans were awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country.
William Elmes, of Beach Haven, served in the US Army from 1966-1969. He served at Fort Greely near Fairbanks, Alaska, which was considered overseas duty. He transported soldiers who were there for Arctic training and drove missile-bearing tracked vehicles. Elmes then became the camp commandant’s personal driver. He also served at Fort Bliss, Texas, with the 4th Battalion, 62nd Artillery. He left the Army as a specialist 5th class. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Sue Irwin.
Robert Cleaver, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Navy from 1968-1972. He worked on the electical systems of various planes. He served at Point Mugu, Calif., Whidbey Island, Wash., and on the USS Midway off Vietnam with VA-115. His job was to troubleshoot electrical problems before launches. Cleaver served in the Pacific for 7 1/2 months. He left the Navy as an aviation electrician’s mate 2nd class. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Katherine Girton.
Walter Stout, of Berwick, served in the US Army from 1966-1969. He served in Long Binh, Vietnam, with the 308th Supply and Service Battalion as a truck driver. He transported whatever was needed including personnel, ammunition, gasoline. Stout was at Newport Bridge near Saigon when the TET Offensive started. After a year in Vietnam, he was transferred to Frankfurt, Germany. He left the Army as a specialist 4th class. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Sandie Rosenthal.
Graydon Gulliver, of Berwick, served in the US Army from 1966-1969. He was deployed to Fort Richardson, near Anchorage, AK, where he served with the US Army Alaska Headquarters doing clerical work. Gulliver also served with the 22nd Field Army Support Command at Fort Lee, Va. He left the Army as a specialist 4th class. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Katherine Girton.
Richard Stout, of Berwick, served in the US Army from 1964-1967. He served in Vietnam with the 33rd Special Forces when he first arrived. Most of the time he was with the 7th Regiment of the 1st Air Cavalry Division including at the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley. Often he was part of a two-man reconnaissance team that was out on its own. Stout served all over Vietnam for 12 months. He then returned to Fort Hood, Texas. He left the Army as a specialist 4th class. His quilt was pieced by Linda Webster and quilted by Sandie Rosenthal.
Awarding the quilts were Webster and Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, all members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
