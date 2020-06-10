MIFFLINBURG — Public participants in a meeting of Mifflinburg Area School District directors had their say Tuesday night.
Not only was a racially insensitive video posted on social media a topic, but also suggestions to address what was called an ongoing problem. The video was attributed to a member of the Mifflinburg community and was first heard of late last week.
Dierdre O’Connor read a letter at the online meeting, signed by over 90 Mifflinburg residents and alumni including members of Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate, an emerging advocacy group.
O’Connor said the video was shared through the community, and has brought forth similar stories of racist incidents. She added the crowd at a Sunday demonstration illustrated the desire for a more inclusive future.
Dan Lichtel, Mifflinburg Area School District superintendent, was praised for denouncing the video and a commitment to examining improvements in the curriculum. The letter asked for a commitment to adopt anti-racist and anti-hate curricula for the 2020-21 school year.
“As residents of the Mifflinburg School District, we are deeply disturbed by the racism our community still tolerates. We want to work for positive change and understand that education is at the root of that change,” O’Connor continued. “In committing to teaching children to understand our country’s very roots and anti-blackness, the histories and legacies of slavery, Jim Crow, redlining, mass incarceration and the insidious ways racism continues to benefit white Americans at the cost of black American lives, we hope to instill in our young people a greater awareness of black Americans.”
The letter asked that professional development for faculty and staff begin for the upcoming school year. Examination of current material through an anti-racist lens should be undertaken. A program for students akin to the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program was suggested.
Doug Richard, marriage and family therapist, recalled an attempted lynching when he was a Mifflinburg High School student.
“Multiple white students verbally and physically assaulted two young black students, literally hanging one of them from a piece of playground equipment,” Richard recalled. “This student, this child gasping for air, would have died if it had not been for an adult coming to their rescue many minutes later.”
Richard said both the perpetrators and the victims were minors, and thus not identified. He said most people would like to forget what happened, but people who knew the young people involved remember.
He recounted other incidents including an African-American couple being met with an obscene gesture on a brief walk around Mifflinburg, verbal harassment of others on a school bus and a Latina student being taunted by chants of “build that wall.”
Richard said addressing the problem would be a long-term proposition.
Lichtel said in his superintendent’s report that the racism surfacing in the community was unsettling.
“We have already begun to examine our academic programs of study with an emphasis on diversity and prejudice,” he noted. “So far, we have identified numerous courses and units in which the dedicated studies of diversity, stereotypes, prejudice, racism as well as gender discrimination are all address.”
Lichtel said they were still far from completing the curricular review, but understood the effort may not be enough. He said assessment would continue at all school levels to identify resources and professional development necessary to improve the school and community culture.
Lichtel also addressed the opening of school in the fall. The state Department of Education (PDE) recently outlined preliminary guidance for school opening.
“The plans we received included a series of requirements that we will need to plan for and ultimately seek board approval for in order to open in the fall,” Lichtel said. “I am in the process right now of forming several committees, each charged with development of specific aspects of the plan, and I am seeking representation from the board as well as other stakeholder groups to serve on these committees.”
Final recommendations from several education authorities would solidify a plan.
