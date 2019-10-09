Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Michael Dixon chief inclusion and diversity officer following a nationwide search.
Currently chief diversity officer and director of intercultural services at Manchester University, Dixon will join Susquehanna on Nov. 1.
In his new role, Dixon will work with the president and leaders across campus to develop and implement initiatives supporting the university’s inclusion and diversity efforts.
During his tenure at Manchester University, North Manchester, Indiana, Dixon was responsible for providing the vision, leadership, development and evaluation of a comprehensive multicultural affairs program focused on retaining domestic students of color and international students, while educating all students about multiculturalism, diversity and social justice issues.
He was the founding director of Manchester’s Jean Childs Young Intercultural Center and assisted in raising $1.1 million to fund the project.
Dixon also led the President’s Diversity and Inclusion Council to develop a bias incident protocol and a strategic diversity plan. He also worked with human resources to infuse diversity training for faculty and staff.
Prior to joining Manchester University, Dixon was coordinator of intercultural life and leadership programs at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa. Before that, he served as an admissions counselor at Knox College, Galesburg, Illinois.
Dixon is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. He earned his bachelor’s degree from North Carolina State University. He went on to earn his master’s degree from Grand Valley State University and is pursuing his doctorate from Indiana State University.
Dixon and his partner, Ali, have two children, Michael III, 6, and Quincy, 3. In his free time, Dixon enjoys playing basketball, volleyball, disc golf and European-style board games. He is also a licensed ZUMBA instructor and has taught since 2012.
Susquehanna was assisted by executive search firm Koya Leadership Partners.
UPMC Susquehanna
WILLIAMSPORT — Susquehanna Health Medical Group clinicians at UPMC Susquehanna were recently recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for performing at the highest level compared to their peers in measures of clinical quality, cost-efficiency, patient safety, and coordination of care.
CMS is required by law to implement a quality payment incentive program, referred to as the Quality Payment Program, which rewards value and outcomes in one of two ways: Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and Advanced Alternative Payment Models.
UPMC Susquehanna’s clinicians participate in MIPS and provide data from the 12-month performance period, Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2018, to CMS. Performance is based on four categories: Quality, cost, improvement activities, and promoting interoperability. UPMC Susquehanna achieved a perfect score 100 points for 2018.
