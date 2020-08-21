HARRISBURG — Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 33 over a six-county area, based on data released Friday by the state Department of Health.
Confirmed new cases rose by 11 in Lycoming County, seven in Northumberland County, six in Columbia County, and three each in Union, Montour and Snyder counties. One new death was reported in Union County.
Statewide, 693 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total since March to 127,633. Twenty new deaths were reported, bringing the total since March to 7,558.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 555 cases (22 deaths)
• Union County, 330 cases (3 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 441 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 475 cases (35 deaths)
• Snyder County, 115 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 106 cases (3 deaths0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.