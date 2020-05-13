DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union has made the decision to cancel two upcoming summer events.
The credit union’s ninth annual Charity Duck Derby, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1, and 27th annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, will not be held as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Members of our event committees have been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and we feel for the continued health and well-being of our community, members, volunteers and employees, this was the best way to proceed this year,” said Bill Lavage, president/CEO, Service 1st. “We remain committed to supporting the community and look forward to hosting both events in 2021.”
