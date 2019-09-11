Milton band receives donation

From left, Kenny Smith and Steve Klees presented a $1,000 check to Alyssa Williams, Milton Area High School band director. Smith is president of the Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps while Klees is co-chair of Sounds on the Susquehanna and drum instructor for the corps and Milton Area High School marching band.

 Photo provided

MILTON — The Milton Area High School recently received a $1,000 donation representing proceeds from the DCA Drum and Bugle Corps Competition, held in June, at the Milton Area High School’s Alumni Field. The check was presented at Milton’s first home game of the year, which also showcased the band wearing its new uniforms.

The competition was co-sponsored by The White Sabres Drum and Bugle Corps and The Sounds on the Susquehanna committee. Aiding in show coordination was The Keystone Scouts, a newly formed drum and bugle corps in the Milton area.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Milton Area High School marching band, which is still recovering from the mold issue last year, may send a check to the Milton Area High School Band Boosters, 700 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.

