MILTON — The Milton Area High School recently received a $1,000 donation representing proceeds from the DCA Drum and Bugle Corps Competition, held in June, at the Milton Area High School's Alumni Field.

The check was presented at Milton's first home game of the year, which also showcased the band wearing its new uniforms.

The competition was co-sponsored by The White Sabres Drum and Bugle Corps and The Sounds on the Susquehanna committee. Aiding in show coordination was The Keystone Scouts, a newly formed drum and bugle corps in the Milton area.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Milton Area High School marching band, which is still recovering from the mold issue last year, may send a check to the Milton Area High School Band Boosters, 700 Mahoning St., Milton, PA 17847.