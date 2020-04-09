NEW COLUMBIA — A Union County company recently sought FDA approval so that one of their products could be used to sterilize personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical gear.
Denny Mendler, TPS Thermal Products Solutions general manager, said use of their pharmaceutical ovens could help relieve the supply pressure for masks and other items. The ovens were tested both for use with dry heat and for use with heat and relative humidity to destroy bacteria and viruses.
"There is no cleaning agent," Mendler said. "It is strictly through a clean air heat process."
Each mask is put on a paper bag and is put in the unit.
"There is no chemicals," he added. "There is no infusion of any type of detergents."
Information provided by TPS cited a study conducted at Stony Brook University using a TPS Gruenberg bulk lab animal science sterilizer. Evaluation of the impact of dry heat treatment on 3M respirator masks followed.
The data surmised that dry heat treatment at 100 C could be used to enable reuse of two models of N95 masks. Though thermal stability of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 has not been established, it noted prior in vitro studies of a SARS-CoV-1 virus demonstrated that thermal inactivation at 56 C was effective in reducing virus (loads).
TPS noted a March 20 technical bulletin from 3M, N95 manufacturer, stated that 3M does not recommend or support attempts to sanitize, disinfect, or sterilize N95 face mask respirators. It added that the 3M bulletin did not evaluate the effects of dry heat disinfection over a limited number of cycles. The company concluded the 3M bulletin neither supports nor is at odds with the results of study done at Stony Brook University.
Mendler said TPS sought fast track Food and Drug Administration approval to use the sterilizer on PPE and other gear.
