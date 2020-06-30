BLOOMSBURG — A Fireman's Relief Carnival, to benefit fire departments in Columbia and Montour counties, will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 17, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
Participating departments will include: Millville Community Fire Company, Eagle Hose Company, Berwick Rangers Hose Company, Benton Volunteer Fire Company, Mifflin Township Forest Rangers and Fire Company, Bloomsburg Fire Department, Main Township Fire Company, Wilburton and Lime Ridge Fire Company.
The Firemen’s relief Carnival is Free Admissions, Free Entertainment and Free Parking.
The event will feature carnival food and games, and a Saturday cruise-in with muscle cars, hot rods and motorcycles.
The following groups will perform: Top Shelf, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Big Liar, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; Karen Gronsky Dance School, 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, and Wanderchunk, 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Fireworks will be held at dusk Saturday, July 18.
For more information, visit bloomsburgfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.