MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area Middle School announced selections for the P.R I.D.E. Award for October Students of the Month.
Students are selected by their teachers on the criteria of positive attitude, respect for others and regular attendance, involvement in at least one extracurricular activity, demonstrates honesty and integrity and have enthusiasm for learning. The award is sponsored by the Millmont West Union Area Lions Club and those honored are listed below.
Jayden Hall is in the sixth grade. He has one sister and two brothers. His parents are Bill and Deb Hall, of Mifflinburg. His favorite subject in school is science. Jayden enjoys gaming and making YouTube videos. When Jayden grows up he would like to become a professional YouTuber.
Avery Blyler is in the seventh grade. Her parents are Amy and Loon Troup and Joel Blyler. Avery has one sister and one brother and lives in Millmont. Her favorite class is ELA. She enjoys the following activities at school chorus, band and color guard. She is involved in scouts, 4-H and field hockey. She also enjoys hanging out with her family and friends. When Avery grows up she would like to be a surgeon.
Hailey Frits in eighth grade. She has one sister and one brother and lives in Mifflinburg. Her parents are Lance and Nicole Kreamer. Hailey’s favorite subject in school is science. She enjoys choir, the buddy program and hang out with her friends. She enjoys riding horses and when Hailey grows up, she would like to be a veterinarian.
The Millmont West Union Area Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the of each month at Carriage Corner Restaurant, If you’re interested in membership, call 570–922–1997.
