Monster Cup series

Race: South Point 400

Site: Las Vegas, Nev.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Race distance: 400 miles

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN

Last year: Brad Keselowski claimed the victory. Joey Logano won at the track in March.

Last week: Kevin Harvick won the Brickyard 400.

Xfinity series

Race: Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300

Site: Las Vegas, Nev.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Race distance: 300 miles

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN; race, 7 p.m., NBCSN.

Last year: Ross Chastain notched his first-career victory.

Last week: Kyle Busch claimed his 96th career victory, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Gander Outdoors truck series

Race: Westgate 200

Site: Las Vegas, Nev.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)

Race distance: 200 miles

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., FS1; race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.

Last year: Grant Enfinger claimed the victory.

Last week: Brett Moffitt claimed his second-consecutive victory, at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

