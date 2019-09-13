Monster Cup series
Race: South Point 400
Site: Las Vegas, Nev.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Race distance: 400 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Last year: Brad Keselowski claimed the victory. Joey Logano won at the track in March.
Last week: Kevin Harvick won the Brickyard 400.
Xfinity series
Race: Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300
Site: Las Vegas, Nev.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Race distance: 300 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN; race, 7 p.m., NBCSN.
Last year: Ross Chastain notched his first-career victory.
Last week: Kyle Busch claimed his 96th career victory, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Gander Outdoors truck series
Race: Westgate 200
Site: Las Vegas, Nev.
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., FS1; race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Grant Enfinger claimed the victory.
Last week: Brett Moffitt claimed his second-consecutive victory, at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.