MILTON — Milton Area High School recently released its list of senior award winners.

First in Class-William Koch Memorial Scholarship Award, Eric Baker

Second in Class-Williams Koch Memorial Scholarship Award, Ariane Raymond

Third in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Dominic Savage

Fourth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Mylea Neidig

Fifth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Kylie Roup

Sixth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Eden Swartzentruber

Seventh in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Dawson Geiser

Eighth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Taylor Snyder

Ninth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Leah Bergey

10th in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Austin Swallow

50th Class Reunion Memorial Scholarship (Class of 1949)-Automotive-Jonah Snyder

50th Class Reunion Memorial Scholarship (Class of 1949)-Health Careers, Allison Embeck

Aaron M. Klinger Memorial Scholarship, Mylea Neidig

Alex Moser Memorial Scholarship, Ariane Raymond

Anna C. Bagel Memorial Scholarship, Eric Baker

Blake R. Kovilaritch (Kovi) Memorial Awards, Colton Loreman, Owen Yoder

Booster Club-Errol C. Heimbach Award, Eli Yoder

Booster Club-James F. “Jimmy” Hoss Award, Leah Bergey

Booster Club-Max McNeer Award, Ariane Raymond

Booster Club-Paul R. Switzer Award, Kylie Roup

Booster Club-Richard “Dick” Powell Award, Taylor Snyder

Booster Club-Russell Stephenson Award, Tanner Walter

Booster Club-Thomas B. Wands Award, Mylea Neidig

Booster Club Award Pete and Karen Bergen Award, Nevin Rauch

Booster Club Award “Pete” Kirchner Award, Eric Baker

Booster Club Award Kevin Fry Award, Colton Loreman

Caitlyn Mattingly Memorial Scholarship, Mylea Neidig, Allison Embeck

Carly S. Snyder Memorial Award, Payton Ritter

Cassidy Reichenbach Memorial Award, Karina Savinon

Chip Heimbach Memorial Scholarship, Ashley Barnett

Choral Award, Rachel Kern

Class of 1982 Service Award, Haley Seebold

Class of 1997 Leadership Award, Allison Embeck

Class of 2011 Memorial Award, Eden Swartzentruber

Computer Science Award, Tyler Hendershot

Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship, Eric Baker

David A. Woodring Memorial Scholarship, Jessica Waycaster

Dr. James F. Baugher Memorial Award, Dominic Savage

Dr. Thomas B. Musser and Dorothy B. Musser Scholarship, Tanner Walter

Dreifuss/Hackenberg Scholarship-General, Eric Baker, Ariane Raymond, Taylor Snyder

Dreifuss/Hackenberg Scholarship-Health, Mylea Neidig, Kylie Roup, Brelynn McCarty

Dreifuss/Hackenberg Scholarship-Bucknell, Tori Brink

English (highest GPA), Eric Baker

Early Childhood Education, Tylor York

Family and Consumer Science-Foods, Morgan Rhodes

FBLA Award (in Memorial of Heather Corey), Ariane Raymond

Fredrick Seitz Memorial Award-Health, Anatomy, Psy, Haley Seebold

Fredrick Seitz Memorial Award-Golf Member, Wyatt Engleman

Fredrick Seitz Memorial Award-Student Government, Haley Seebold

French Award-1st Place, Payton Ritter

French Award-2nd Place, Nevin Rauch

G. Lawrence Brown Rotary Vocational/Business, Colton Loreman, Jonah Snyder

George V. McGee Scholarship Award, Leah Bergey, Owen Yoder

GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton-Health Careers Scholarship, Mylea Neidig

GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton-Journalism Award, Mylea Neidig

GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton Visual Arts Scholarship, Kayla Taylor

GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton Visual English Scholarship, Ariane Raymond

Heather J. Corey Memorial Award, Haley Seebold

Herman Bleich Scholarship, Caitlyn Guisewite

Jane C. Kaar Memorial Scholarship (Drama Award), Mariah Fox

Janet M. Platt Memorial Award, Tylor York

John Phillip Sousa Award, Sarah Flynn

Joseph A. Clinger Citizenship Awards (male, female), Owen Yoder, Ariane Raymond

Journalism Award, Mylea Neidig

LifeSource, Tylor York, Bradley Murphy, Jonah Snyder, Rylan Force

Lindley S. and May S. Hurff Memorial Scholarship, Spencer Mabus

MAEA-Michael W. Welliver Memorial Scholarship, Dominic Savage

MAEA-Joseph S. Kowalski Excellence in Education Awards, Tylor York, Dawson Geiser

Mary Keiser Education Scholarship, Dawson Geiser

Mathematics Award, Eric Baker

Michael V. Bergen Memorial Award, Nevin Rauch

Milton High School Alumni Scholarships, Caeser Allen, Dalton Guisewite, Eli Yoder, Nevin Rauch, Catilyn Guisewite

Milton High School Alumni Scholarships Past Graduates Class of 2019, Philip Davis, Olivia Rearick, Dana Grigsby

Milton High School Alumni Scholarships Past Gradautes Class of 2017, Ryan Emery

Milton Lions Club-High Technology Award-Highest GPA-3D Design and Printing/Drafting, Bradley Murphy

National Art Honor Society Scholarship, Nina Willow

Outstanding Senior Athletes, Owen Keister (football), Colton Loreman (soccer), Taylor Snyder (girls soccer), Tanner Walter (boys cross country), Ariane Raymond (girls cross country), Emma Swanson (field hockey), Hannah Seebold (girls tennis), Anthony Neuer (boys golf), Katy Aunkst (cheerleading), Ceaser Allen (boys basketball), Taylor Snyder (girls basketball), Nevin Rauch (wrestling), Owen Keister (boys bowling), Angela Ayala (girls bowling), Dalton Guisewite (baseball), Catilyn Guisewite (softball), Leah Bergey (girls track), Kenley Caputo (boys track), Kyle Wagner (boys tennis)

PIAA Athlete of the Year (male, female) nominee, Colton Loreman, Leah Bergey

PIAA Sportsman of the year (male, female) nominee, Eli Yoder, Mylea Neidig

Robert G. Bailey Vocational Shop Award, Jonah Snyder

Robert L. Cole Memorial Award (golf), Anthony Neuer

Ross Moore Memorial Award in Instrumental Music, Sarah Flynn

Ryan S. Koch Memorial Award, Eli Yoder

Science, Eric Baker

Shirley Jarrett Cromlech Memorial Award, Mylea Neidig

Spanish-1st Place Award, Kylie Roup

Spanish-2nd Place Award, Ariane Raymond

Sun Gazette Athletes of the Year (male, female) Colton Loreman, Leah Bergey

Technical Drawing, Nevin Rauch

Dale Hill Kiwanis Award, Brett Hause

The Milton Rotary Club Vocational/Technical Excellence Award-All CTE Programs, Jonah Snyder

Try County School Food Service Association’s Scholarship, Mylea Neidig

Tri-Athlete Awards, Leah Bergey, Kenley Caputo, Tierra Fisher, Dawson Geiser, Owen Keister, Evan Kurtz, Colton Loreman, Mylea Neidig, Nevin Rauch, Kamryn Snyder, Samantha Snyder,

Sage Starks

US Army Scholar Athlete Award, Tanner Walter, Leah Bergey

USMC “Semper Fidelis” Award for Music Excellence, Sarah Flynn

USMC Distinguished Athlete Awards, Eric Baker, Ariane Raymond

USMC Scholastic Excellence Award, Tyler Hendershot, Payton Ritter

Vocational Drafting, Bradley Murphy

Walter Patynski Memorial Social Studies Award, Eric Baker

Wendy Waughen Whitmoyer Memorial Award, Nevin Rauch

Woodmen Life, Dominic Savage

Zachary W. Long Memorial Scholarship, Kyle Erb

Accounting, Tori Brink

