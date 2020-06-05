MILTON — Milton Area High School recently released its list of senior award winners.
First in Class-William Koch Memorial Scholarship Award, Eric Baker
Second in Class-Williams Koch Memorial Scholarship Award, Ariane Raymond
Third in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Dominic Savage
Fourth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Mylea Neidig
Fifth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Kylie Roup
Sixth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Eden Swartzentruber
Seventh in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Dawson Geiser
Eighth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Taylor Snyder
Ninth in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Leah Bergey
10th in Class-Bernice Bissell Award, Austin Swallow
50th Class Reunion Memorial Scholarship (Class of 1949)-Automotive-Jonah Snyder
50th Class Reunion Memorial Scholarship (Class of 1949)-Health Careers, Allison Embeck
Aaron M. Klinger Memorial Scholarship, Mylea Neidig
Alex Moser Memorial Scholarship, Ariane Raymond
Anna C. Bagel Memorial Scholarship, Eric Baker
Blake R. Kovilaritch (Kovi) Memorial Awards, Colton Loreman, Owen Yoder
Booster Club-Errol C. Heimbach Award, Eli Yoder
Booster Club-James F. “Jimmy” Hoss Award, Leah Bergey
Booster Club-Max McNeer Award, Ariane Raymond
Booster Club-Paul R. Switzer Award, Kylie Roup
Booster Club-Richard “Dick” Powell Award, Taylor Snyder
Booster Club-Russell Stephenson Award, Tanner Walter
Booster Club-Thomas B. Wands Award, Mylea Neidig
Booster Club Award Pete and Karen Bergen Award, Nevin Rauch
Booster Club Award “Pete” Kirchner Award, Eric Baker
Booster Club Award Kevin Fry Award, Colton Loreman
Caitlyn Mattingly Memorial Scholarship, Mylea Neidig, Allison Embeck
Carly S. Snyder Memorial Award, Payton Ritter
Cassidy Reichenbach Memorial Award, Karina Savinon
Chip Heimbach Memorial Scholarship, Ashley Barnett
Choral Award, Rachel Kern
Class of 1982 Service Award, Haley Seebold
Class of 1997 Leadership Award, Allison Embeck
Class of 2011 Memorial Award, Eden Swartzentruber
Computer Science Award, Tyler Hendershot
Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship, Eric Baker
David A. Woodring Memorial Scholarship, Jessica Waycaster
Dr. James F. Baugher Memorial Award, Dominic Savage
Dr. Thomas B. Musser and Dorothy B. Musser Scholarship, Tanner Walter
Dreifuss/Hackenberg Scholarship-General, Eric Baker, Ariane Raymond, Taylor Snyder
Dreifuss/Hackenberg Scholarship-Health, Mylea Neidig, Kylie Roup, Brelynn McCarty
Dreifuss/Hackenberg Scholarship-Bucknell, Tori Brink
English (highest GPA), Eric Baker
Early Childhood Education, Tylor York
Family and Consumer Science-Foods, Morgan Rhodes
FBLA Award (in Memorial of Heather Corey), Ariane Raymond
Fredrick Seitz Memorial Award-Health, Anatomy, Psy, Haley Seebold
Fredrick Seitz Memorial Award-Golf Member, Wyatt Engleman
Fredrick Seitz Memorial Award-Student Government, Haley Seebold
French Award-1st Place, Payton Ritter
French Award-2nd Place, Nevin Rauch
G. Lawrence Brown Rotary Vocational/Business, Colton Loreman, Jonah Snyder
George V. McGee Scholarship Award, Leah Bergey, Owen Yoder
GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton-Health Careers Scholarship, Mylea Neidig
GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton-Journalism Award, Mylea Neidig
GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton Visual Arts Scholarship, Kayla Taylor
GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton Visual English Scholarship, Ariane Raymond
Heather J. Corey Memorial Award, Haley Seebold
Herman Bleich Scholarship, Caitlyn Guisewite
Jane C. Kaar Memorial Scholarship (Drama Award), Mariah Fox
Janet M. Platt Memorial Award, Tylor York
John Phillip Sousa Award, Sarah Flynn
Joseph A. Clinger Citizenship Awards (male, female), Owen Yoder, Ariane Raymond
Journalism Award, Mylea Neidig
LifeSource, Tylor York, Bradley Murphy, Jonah Snyder, Rylan Force
Lindley S. and May S. Hurff Memorial Scholarship, Spencer Mabus
MAEA-Michael W. Welliver Memorial Scholarship, Dominic Savage
MAEA-Joseph S. Kowalski Excellence in Education Awards, Tylor York, Dawson Geiser
Mary Keiser Education Scholarship, Dawson Geiser
Mathematics Award, Eric Baker
Michael V. Bergen Memorial Award, Nevin Rauch
Milton High School Alumni Scholarships, Caeser Allen, Dalton Guisewite, Eli Yoder, Nevin Rauch, Catilyn Guisewite
Milton High School Alumni Scholarships Past Graduates Class of 2019, Philip Davis, Olivia Rearick, Dana Grigsby
Milton High School Alumni Scholarships Past Gradautes Class of 2017, Ryan Emery
Milton Lions Club-High Technology Award-Highest GPA-3D Design and Printing/Drafting, Bradley Murphy
National Art Honor Society Scholarship, Nina Willow
Outstanding Senior Athletes, Owen Keister (football), Colton Loreman (soccer), Taylor Snyder (girls soccer), Tanner Walter (boys cross country), Ariane Raymond (girls cross country), Emma Swanson (field hockey), Hannah Seebold (girls tennis), Anthony Neuer (boys golf), Katy Aunkst (cheerleading), Ceaser Allen (boys basketball), Taylor Snyder (girls basketball), Nevin Rauch (wrestling), Owen Keister (boys bowling), Angela Ayala (girls bowling), Dalton Guisewite (baseball), Catilyn Guisewite (softball), Leah Bergey (girls track), Kenley Caputo (boys track), Kyle Wagner (boys tennis)
PIAA Athlete of the Year (male, female) nominee, Colton Loreman, Leah Bergey
PIAA Sportsman of the year (male, female) nominee, Eli Yoder, Mylea Neidig
Robert G. Bailey Vocational Shop Award, Jonah Snyder
Robert L. Cole Memorial Award (golf), Anthony Neuer
Ross Moore Memorial Award in Instrumental Music, Sarah Flynn
Ryan S. Koch Memorial Award, Eli Yoder
Science, Eric Baker
Shirley Jarrett Cromlech Memorial Award, Mylea Neidig
Spanish-1st Place Award, Kylie Roup
Spanish-2nd Place Award, Ariane Raymond
Sun Gazette Athletes of the Year (male, female) Colton Loreman, Leah Bergey
Technical Drawing, Nevin Rauch
Dale Hill Kiwanis Award, Brett Hause
The Milton Rotary Club Vocational/Technical Excellence Award-All CTE Programs, Jonah Snyder
Try County School Food Service Association’s Scholarship, Mylea Neidig
Tri-Athlete Awards, Leah Bergey, Kenley Caputo, Tierra Fisher, Dawson Geiser, Owen Keister, Evan Kurtz, Colton Loreman, Mylea Neidig, Nevin Rauch, Kamryn Snyder, Samantha Snyder,
Sage Starks
US Army Scholar Athlete Award, Tanner Walter, Leah Bergey
USMC “Semper Fidelis” Award for Music Excellence, Sarah Flynn
USMC Distinguished Athlete Awards, Eric Baker, Ariane Raymond
USMC Scholastic Excellence Award, Tyler Hendershot, Payton Ritter
Vocational Drafting, Bradley Murphy
Walter Patynski Memorial Social Studies Award, Eric Baker
Wendy Waughen Whitmoyer Memorial Award, Nevin Rauch
Woodmen Life, Dominic Savage
Zachary W. Long Memorial Scholarship, Kyle Erb
Accounting, Tori Brink
