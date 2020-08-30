I have a love/hate relationship with begonias. I love them when they look nice and I hate when I accidentally over water them and they end up in a pile on the floor because they have rotted. Being a Master Gardener does not mean you always have perfect looking plants and flowers all the time. There are many factors that go into growing any kind of living thing. Here is a summary of the information I found about begonias.
Begonia belongs to the Begoniaceae family and has well over 1,200 species. There are three major types of begonias with many hybrids derived from these groups.
Group No. 1- Rhizomatous: A rhizome is a thickened underground stem that grows horizontally with bud eyes on top and roots below. The rex begonia is commonly known in this group with its attractive and colorful foliage.
Group No. 2- Tuberous: A tuber is an enlarged root that tapers toward both ends and serves as a food storage organ. Tuberous begonias will go dormant in the winter and sprout in the spring if indoors. They are the larger flower blooming plants such as ‘Nonstop’ begonias.
Group No. 3- Fibrous: This root type remains small in diameter. The primary root ceases to elongate and numerous lateral roots develop. This group includes wax, dragon wing and angel wing begonias.
When selecting begonias, keep in mind they all have similar growing requirements. They prefer temperatures between 50 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. They like bright light but not direct sunlight. If planting outside, make sure the site is partial to full shade. Begonias like to be kept evenly moist but not soggy, allow the top to dry out between watering. They also like humidity. Mist the surrounding air but do not apply to the leaves. A pot can be placed on a saucer of wet gravel or stone to absorb the humidity as well.
Begonias are susceptible to powdery mildew, mealy bugs, mites, thrips and whitefly. Stem rot and rhizome rot can be caused by overwatering and soggy soil.
As with most flowers if the spent flowers are removed (deadheaded) they will produce more blooms.
Pot bound begonias will lose their color. Plants can be divided and repotted. Leaf cuttings may also be taken to start new plants. All begonias go through a dormant stage. When plants begin to yellow in the fall withhold water until the tops are completely dry. Dig the tubers from the soil and let dry in the sun for a few days, dust the tubers with sulfur powder or fungicide to prevent rot. Store in paper containers in a cool, dry, dark place. They can be replanted in the spring when all threat of frost has passed. Keep the soil moist until new growth emerges, fertilize once a month during the growing season.
It is said begonias are deer resistant. I have found from personal experience this is not true. They will grow back and continue to grow however, if removed from the situation. Begonias are also poisonous to cats and dogs especially the tuberous part of the plant. Please make sure you research your plants before buying and always read the label for growing directions.
Do not stress too much. Begonias are considered an annual so you can always try again!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.