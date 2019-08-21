'Pea soup' ponds and lakes explained

SELINSGROVE — Algae blooms are nothing new but they may produce toxins in lakes and ponds.
So noted Dr. Jack Holt, Susquehanna University biology professor and freshwater ecologist, who said warmer temperatures and calcium in fresh water make for “explosions” of blue-green algae growth.
“This is the time of year when we expect to see that,” he said. “The toxins they release are really horrible. They release toxins that attack the liver. Some of them release toxins that attack the nervous system.”
Holt said the introduction of phosphate into freshwater is a major contributor of algae blooms and related cyanobacteria toxins. However, he noted similar conditions do not always produce toxins. The reason why is simply not known.
Agricultural use of phosphate and overuse of fertilizer on lawns were among the culprits. Reports that dogs have died after exposure to algae laced water indicated the strength of the toxins. Algae blooms and toxins in ponds have popped up in reports virtually nationwide.
“I was wondering where those ponds are situated,” he said. “If they are situated in an area where there are expensive homes, that would be a source. You could also have septic tanks that are not working well, leaching nutrients into the water.”
Some toxins produce a reaction akin to poison ivy on human skin.
Since phosphates are not generally entering waterways from single sources, he suggested a broad-based solution.
“By and large, the sewage treatment plants in this region are in good shape,” Holt said. “The water they release is typically in good shape. It’s the combined effect of lawns and runoff from towns and agriculture. And I know all three of those are sacrosanct.”
Holt said algae and its chlorophyl were not necessarily bad things. He described them as single-cell bacteria without nuclei, but conceded they are powerful when compared to other bacteria.
“Part of it is that they are very good at generating their own energy,” he said. “They have chlorophyl and use light energy and make food like (other plants).”
Holt, who had fossils of bacterial mats which go back millions of years, said algae were among the first generators of atmospheric oxygen.
Still, he recommended steering clear of lime green or “pea soup” ponds or lakes.
“Don’t even put your hand into it,” he said. “I have had dermatitis from alga exposure. My hands were swollen and I couldn’t even bend them.”
He described Walker Lake in Adams Township, Snyder County as a “soup” of cyanobacteria.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.