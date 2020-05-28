SHAMOKIN DAM — Economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic were inevitable.
Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of the Sage Policy Group, told a Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) audience that COVID-19 was different from other crises which have led to economic downturns. Among other things, it all happened very quickly.
The talk, “The Return of the Economist, a COVID-19 Economic Forecast,” was presented online. Basu’s previous “live” forecasts were all highly anticipated.
Basu recalled how some economic experts downplayed the economic impact of coronavirus at first, pointing to underlying economic strength.
But Basu said the COVID-19 consequences were different from those of the Great Recession of 2008-09. Home values crashed at the time, while mortgages and other debt was not repaid and the banks were affected.
“This is different,” Basu explained. “This is not a demand shock this is a supply shock. This is a supply shock of a caliber unknown in modern times. There are quarantines, travel bans, closed public places (and) you can’t go to the Orioles game.”
There was also some pre-existing fragility in the economy in mid-2019.
Basu said business closures have fueled supply interruptions and other distribution problems which led to 38.6 million Americans applying for unemployment insurance in nine weeks. That, in turn, has triggered a demand shock as some people actually have more money because of the $600 payment each week from the federal government.
Over time, Basu said, American economists are coming to grips with the devastation caused by the pandemic.
“You and I are living right now through the worst quarter of our economic lives,” Basu said. “This is as bad as it will ever get. If it get worse than this, I’m not doing a webinar. I don’t want to know what those numbers are. These are bad enough.”
Basu noted that some employees were more vulnerable than others during the current downturn. He cited women in professions such as restaurants, hospitality, child care and the like as being more liable to being let go. Due to bankruptcies, such as at major retailers, many laid-off employees may not have jobs to go back to.
Basu said a recession would be deep and envisioned a chart in the shape of a “V.” But he said it would also be vicious, with complete economic recovery perhaps taking years. There was also a reasonable chance of a double-dip, as he envisioned a chart in the shape of a “W.”
He cautioned that the recent rebound of the stock market doesn’t reflect that there are still lots virus hot spots and related issues to be factored in. Some economic data has not reflected what the economy has become.
Yet locally, some worthwhile employment opportunities still remain unfilled. Basu recommended finding a way to connect people with what they do well. Skilled crafts, for example, were still in demand and it was necessary that business and education come together and link people with careers.
Basu touted the role which two-year colleges play in filling the so-called skills gap.
Bob Garrett, GSVCC president and CEO, noted that the virtual audience of more than 200 people made the appearance one of the best-attended on record. The session began with smaller groups networking with one another online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.