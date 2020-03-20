I’ll be the first to admit I was disappointed NASCAR opted to not race last weekend in Atlanta and this weekend in Homestead. I would’ve been perfectly content watching the races on television with no fans in the stands.
My disappointment continued to grow when NASCAR announced this week that it is postponing all racing action through at least the May Dover weekend.
However, I also believe NASCAR has made the right decision by postponing the races. Aside from the critical public health concerns which led to the postponements, it would’ve made no sense for NASCAR to stage races in front of no fans, as had been considered at both Atlanta and Homestead.
To win in front of no fans would be mighty hollow for drivers. Imagine what it would’ve been like for William Byron to win his first race — or Jimmie Johnson his last — with no fans in the stands to celebrate the occasion.
In addition, if I was a fan who purchased tickets for a race that was held with no fans in the stands, I would’ve felt completely gypped.
With a jam-packed calendar — and the CDC recommending that gatherings of more than 50 people not be held for the next eight weeks — NASCAR now faces what may seem like the nearly impossible task of deciding of when and how to reschedule the races.
For the last several years, NASCAR has been floating the possibility of holding weeknight races. This presents the perfect opportunity to try weeknight events.
The Homestead race could easily be slotted in on the Tuesday or Wednesday before the Aug. 29 race at Daytona. Teams are already planning on being in Florida, plus it would give Floridians who are NASCAR fans the opportunity to take in two races within four or five days of one another.
There are a number of places on the schedule the Atlanta race could be slotted in, such as the first Monday or Tuesday night in August, just after the conclusion of the Olympics.
Assuming the Olympics still take place, NBC has requested no motorsports events be contested on those weekends in order to accommodate coverage of the games. However, if the Olympics end up being cancelled, that would free up two weekends in late summer where NASCAR could easily stage missed races.
The solution to make up the other missed races may actually be easier than one thinks, regardless of whether the Olympics are held. I wouldn't be surprised if NASCAR holds doubleheader events at tracks this fall.
Each location with races that have been postponed through early May — Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega and Dover — all have planned events scheduled for this fall.
Holding fall doubleheaders would leave the series to have to adjust its playoff races, but there are a number of scenarios that could easily accommodate that.
The IndyCar series has also cancelled all races through the end of April. Since the IndyCar calendar isn’t as full, it could be easy to make up the events scheduled for Birmingham and Austin.
The St. Petersburg and Long Beach weekends will not be made up. As street circuits, those events involve multiple municipal approvals and an extensive setup and tear down process that includes putting fencing and grandstands in place.
The coronavirus crisis also led IMSA to postpone the 12 Hours of Sebring from this weekend to Nov. 14. While it’s too bad one of this country’s most famous endurance races can’t be contested in March as has been tradition, it might be nice to travel to Florida in November for an endurance race.
