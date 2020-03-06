Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Rain and snow this morning will become intermittent for the afternoon hours. High 42F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow this evening. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.