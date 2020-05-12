Northumberland County
Watsontown police Disorderly conduct
• 5 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Liberty Street, Watsontown.
Diane Dawson, 74, of Liberty Street, was cited for causing a disturbance after police said she allegedly drove around the neighborhood honking her horn repeatedly for an extended period of time.
State Police At Stonington Drug possession
• 8:23 p.m. Sunday in the 1 block of South Walnut Street, Mount Carmel.
Troopers stopped a 2000 Nissan, at which time an odor of marijuana was detected and a search of the vehicle conducted. Troopers said a small amount of marijuana was found. A 22-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested. An investigation is ongoing.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Brandon M. Delaney, Mallory A. Newcomer and Mallory A. Delaney to Alex Benjamin Saul and Michelle L. Saul, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Charles W. Smith to Brandon D. Wall, property in Shamokin, $54,900.
• Gloria J. Schroll-Osman and Charles H. Osman to Kenneth F. Heffner Jr. and Dorothy I. Brooks, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• BWH Properties LLC to Erica Lynn Troup, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Carol A. Moyer estate and Julie E. Peters-Bubb executrix to Doris L. Lucas, property in Northumberland, $130,000.
• ARC CAFEHLD001 LLC to Harry Wehry Jr., property in Coal Township, $100,000.
• Terri I. Yeager to Vincent M. Pittiglio, property in Point Township, $1.
• Center State Properties Inc. to Mommy and Me Rescue, property in Mount Carmel Township, $40,000.
Union County
Courthouse Deed transfers
• William J. Little, Anne S. Little to Roger C. Yost Jr., property in Hartley Township, $25,000.
• Milton Washington Jr., Tomika Y. Washington to Robert John Cloud, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Old Republic Diversified Services Inc., Eric Arnold agent to Alan M. Marchiori, Marian R. Marchiori, property in East Buffalo Township, $399,000.
• Gary Allan Pfleegor, Sandra Louise Pfleegor to PPL Electric Utilities Corp., property in Kelly Township, $1.
• PPL Electric Utilities Corp. to Gary Allan Pfleegor, Sandra Louise Pfleegor, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Thomas H. Campbell, Jeanette S. Campbell to Thomas H. Campbell, Jeanette S. Campbell, Christina Campbell Gaskin trustee, Jennifer S. Wick trustee, Campbell irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft
• Between 7 a.m. and noon May 10 at 501 Reservoir Hill Road, Washington Township.
A Penn State mailbox and post owned by Dennis Corl, 68, of Selinsgrove, of stolen, troopers reported.
Theft
• Between 9 p.m. May 9 and 6 a.m. May 10 along Old Colony Road, Penn Township.
Troopers said 12 high school graduation signs were stolen from various residents and discarded along Old Colony Road.
Theft by deception
• Feb. 10 at 2025 Route 522, Penn Township.
Steven Anderson, 41, of Selinsgrove, reported to troopers making multiple purchases through Paypal but receiving only one of the items he purchased.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
• 3:03 p.m. April 30 along Interstate 180, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Krystina Kulp, 23, of Berwick, was traveling too fast for rainy conditions when the vehicle lost control, slid off of the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Kulp, who was belted and not injured, was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:04 p.m. May 6 along Wallis Run Road, Gamble Township.
A 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Donna Obrien, 55, of Trout Run, left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Obrien was belted and not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 6:20 a.m. May 8 along Interstate 180, Muncy Township.
A 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by Robert Deljanovan, 54, of Trout Run, struck a deer which entered the roadway. Troopers said Deljanovan was belted and not injured.
Criminal mischief
• 2:54 p.m. May 8 at 152 Boak Ave., Wolf Township
Troopers said Kelsee Dunn, 28, of Hughesville, caused $50 damage to a window belonging to William Munns, 31, of Hughesville.
Trespass
• Between 8 and 11:57 a.m. Monday along Longreach Lane, Muncy Township.
Dennis Chestnut, 53, of Muncy, allegedly went onto property belonging to a 65-year-old Pennsdale man after being told previously to stay off the property.
Trespass
• 10:09 a.m. April 6 along Route 239, Jordan Township.
Someone disposed of multiple deceased animals at the location, police noted.
Harassment
• 5:25 a.m. Tuesday along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
Shaun Wettlaufer, 43, of Williamsport, was charged after police responded to an alleged domestic involving a 33-year-old Williamsport woman.
Drug possession
• 10:25 a.m. April 11 along I-180 westbound, Williamsport.
A 2006 Honda Accord was stopped for multiple alleged violations when the driver and passenger were alleged to be in possession of drugs. Both were arrested, police noted.
Criminal mischief
• Between 6 p.m. April 19 and 1 p.m. April 20 at 5511 Moreland Baptist Road, Jordan Township.
Someone punctured the tires on a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier belonging to Jodi Cisowski, 35, of Unityville, troopers noted. Damages were estimated at $200.
Criminal mischief
• Between April 20 and 10:40 a.m. Monday along Route 220 and Bartlow Drive, Wolf Township.
Someone entered the property of a 70-year-old Hughesville man and broke the front window on a Case 580 Super L backhoe, causing $500 in damage, troopers noted.
Criminal mischief
• 5:37 a.m. Monday along Rural Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Lindsey Soha, 35, of Williamsport, was arrested for criminal mischief and transported for a mental health evaluation, police noted. Damage to a door was estimated at $100.
Retail theft
• Between 2:11 and 2:30 p.m. April 29 at Cole’s Hardware, 130 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township.
James Wilt, 64, of Watsontown, allegedly stole an electrical toggle switch valued at $21.96.
Drug possession
• 5:33 p.m. Monday along I-180 eastbound, Montoursville.
Troopers said a 2001 Ford Mustang was stopped for an alleged violation. A probable cause search was initiated and troopers said marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found.
