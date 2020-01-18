LEWISBURG — As word came down this week that UPMC Susquehanna, Sunbury, may close certain areas of the hospital sooner than previously announced, the president and CEO at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, issued a statement affirming the hospital’s commitment to the local community.
“Evangelical Community Hospital is uniquely positioned to understand the important role a community hospital plays in the lives of those who live and work around it,” wrote Kendra Aucker, president/CEO at Evangelical Community Hospital. “People are our mission. We’re going to do our part to ensure the people of Sunbury and surrounding communities continue to have appropriate and timely access to care.
“We’re talking with government representatives and community leaders to determine how we can work with all of the stakeholders to fill the gaps left by the closure. We’re working internally with clinical leaders to plan how we can accommodate increases in volumes that we are already beginning to feel. We’re talking with area ALS and BLS providers to ensure timely response to emergency calls. We’re also exploring how we might deploy Mobile Health of Evangelical to positively impact the situation.”
The hospital in Sunbury announced it will close March 31, however a statement issued by officials this week indicated some areas of the hospital will close sooner.
Officials noted they decided to cease operations at its Emergency Department, and all inpatient clinical services, including Behavioral Health, as well as inpatient and outpatient surgical services, effective Jan. 31.
UPMC said Behavioral Health has stopped accepting admissions. All inpatient Behavioral Health admissions can be accommodated at UPMC’s regional Behavioral Health unit at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus.
UPMC Sunbury said it will continue to offer outpatient services including Laboratory, Imaging, Occupational Health, and physician outpatient offices until March 31 as planned.
Residents in need of emergency services after Jan. 31 should dial 911.
UPMC said since the announcement of the impending Sunbury closure, hospital leaders have been working diligently with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) to ensure the hospital continues to provide the highest quality services to patients in the safest environment possible. Additionally, hospital leadership has been working to place 154 hospital employees in new roles within UPMC or with other local hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.