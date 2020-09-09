DANVILLE — Geisinger’s Health and Wellness team will be hosting community-wide drive-thru clinics throughout Central Pennsylvania.
These drive-thru events are open to the public and are only for people older than 18. The flu shots are available at no cost.
Geisinger primary care offices are also hosting drive-thru clinics for patients and Geisinger Health Plan members ages 3 and older. These will take place in September, but patients can visit their Geisinger primary care office anytime for a flu shot.
It’s recommended that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caregivers for children between 6 months and 3 years old who can’t be vaccinated at the Geisinger primary care drive-thru events should make an appointment with their pediatrician’s office for a flu shot.
Public drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held:
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4, at Geisinger Hughes Center, Danville.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Bloomsburg Fire Department.
Geisinger primary care offices are offering the drive-thru flu shots to patients and Geisinger Health Plan members from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 19, in Berwick, Bloomsburg, Woodbine Lane Danville, Kulpmont, Milton, Selinsgrove and Lewisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.