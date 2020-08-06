HARRISBURG — During a press conference late Thursday morning, Gov. Tom Wolf said he and Dr. Levine believe no sports should be played for the remainder of 2020.
The PIAA is expected to respond later today.
The comment was made when responding to a question about allowing fans into high school sporting events.
In his response, he stated that "the recommendation is we don't do any sports until January 1st."
"The guidance is that we ought to avoid any congregate settings. And that means anything that brings people together is going to help that virus get us and we ought to do everything we can to defeat that virus. So any time we get together for any reason, that's a problem because it makes it easier for that virus to spread."
In accordance to the guidance put forth by the PIAA, the resumption of high school sports have been delegated to each school district. Since this decision, school districts have approved safety plans, which have allowed teams to participate in voluntary workouts over the last two months.
Last week, the PIAA made a similar decision about resuming fall sports seasons on time. The association said it would allow each school to decide when to resume athletic competitions based on the severity of its community's situation with the pandemic. This means a school district that had minimal effects by COVID-19 would be able to start on time pending approval by its board.
Despite that decision, several conferences have already pushed back the start of fall seasons and eliminated several weeks of competitions.
