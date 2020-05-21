MILTON — For the first time in two months, two libraries in upper Northumberland County are now able to serve their patrons.
Both the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville and the Milton Public Library started this week offering curbside pickup of checked-out items.
"This is pretty big," JA Babay, director of the library in McEwensville said. "This week, getting it all set up, it's all about the customers."
"It feels good to be serving the purpose of the library again," Jed Stalker, director of the Milton Public Library, said. "We are looking forward to be able to do more for the public."
Per guidelines handed down by the state, the libraries have been closed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in mid March.
"We're concerned for people's health," Stalker said. "We're very concerned about what's going on. We're anxious to get started and return to as close to normal as we can."
Babay said her library has a detailed set of guidelines — based on state requirements — it will be following as it moves through the reopening process. Those guidelines are broken into five phases, with the next to be expanding the hours curbside pickup is available.
"We don't know when that will be," Babay said.
She said each library in Pennsylvania crafted its own guidelines for reopening, so procedures vary by location.
"Some libraries do more detailed (guidelines), some do less," Babay said. "My number one priority is safety. My number two priority is customers."
Per the McEwensville library's guidelines, Babay said each book which is returned must be quarantined for three days before it can be placed back into circulation.
Stalker said the same procedure is in place at the Milton library.
As the libraries were able to begin offering the curbside pickup this week, they had requests to fill dating back to when the facilities were closed due to the pandemic.
"People had (requested) items to pick up right from when the emergency started," Babay said.
One of her first moves this week was to contact those individuals to let them know they could now borrow the items from the library, if interested.
"Some said 'oh my gosh, I've been waiting to read this (book),'" Babay said.
Stalker has also had patrons waiting to check out books.
"There's one book that has three people waiting on it," he said.
Anyone wishing to check items out from the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library can do so by phone, emailing director@mghlib.org, or through the library's Facebook page or website, mghlib.org.
Items will be available for pickup from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Those ordering items for checkout should wait to receive a notification from the library before going to the facility to pick the items up. Once there, the individuals should call the library and the items will be placed outside for pickup.
To order items for pickup from the Milton Public Library, email director@miltonpalibrary.org with your name, phone number and books you would like to check out. Items can also be requested through the library's website, miltonpalibrary.org.
"It's easiest on us if people go through the website, that's what puts the books on hold," Stalker said. "However, we are able to work with people in a variety of ways."
Items will be available for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
Bags with the patron's name will be placed at the front door for pickup.
