WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology’s state-of-the-art Dental Hygiene Clinic is scheduling appointments for the fall semester.
The clinic provides low-cost preventive dental hygiene services to the community, including cleanings, exams, X-rays and sealants. The clinic collaborates with area dental offices and can share records to prevent duplication of services.
The Dental Hygiene Clinic follows all safety protocols defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the American Dental Association and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The Dental Hygiene Clinic is open during the school year, typically September through April. It is staffed by licensed dentists and dental hygienists and provides an opportunity for Penn College dental hygiene students to put their skills to work.
Before providing patient care in the clinic, each student has extensive training and must demonstrate competency in clinical skills. The students provide dental care to more than 2,000 patients in the college’s clinic each academic year.
