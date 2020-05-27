MILTON — The Milton Police Department is continuing to see an uptick in calls for service which department officials believe are related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
During a Wednesday Milton Borough Council meeting, held online, Chief Curt Zettlemoyer reported the department is continuing to see an increase in calls for mental health issues. He believes those and other calls are related to the pandemic.
“We are seeing quite a few fights,” Zettlemoyer said. “We are seeing an uptick in overdoses. We are seeing that on a daily basis.”
Linda Sterling, who works for SEDA-COG and administers the borough’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, reported during the meeting that in 2020 the borough is eligible to apply for projects for both regular CDBG funds and CDBG COVID-19 relief funds.
According to Sterling, the borough has been allocated $124,199 in funds for regular projects, and $68,865 in COVID-19 relief funds.
Next, the borough must select projects and formally apply for the funds.
Of the $124,199, Sterling said $103,939 can be used toward projects, with the balance to be paid to SEDA-COG to administer the funds.
Council member Joe Moralez, who also serves on the board of directors for the Milton Public Library, said the library would like to be considered to receive an estimated $50,000 of the CDBG funds to provide a job-training program for low- to moderate-income families.
With the training, Moralez said the library would provide certified nursing assistant (CNA) training for 20 individuals. In addition, direct-care worker training would be provided for 30 individuals.
Of the $68,865 in COVID-19 relief funds, Sterling said 10% must be paid to SEDA-COG for administration, with the borough to receive $62,065 for projects.
Sterling noted that the COVID-19 relief funds must be used for projects to prepare for or prevent the impacts of COVID-19.
Borough Manager Jess Novinger said the borough is considering applying to use the funds to purchase personal protective equipment for first responders. In addition, she said the borough would like to apply to use the funds to install showers at the police and fire departments. The facilities would be used in the event that responders need to shower if they believe they have been exposed to the virus.
According to Sterling, council must select its projects to fund at its June 24 meeting, with the final application for the COVID-19 funds to be submitted by July 31. The application for use of the regular funds must be submitted by Oct. 28.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said his department has logged 187.3 man hours responding to 20 calls in May.
He also noted that the department has applied for a Department of Justice grant which, if approved, would be used to replace the department’s radios.
Council approved a request by the Milton Area School District to hold a fireworks display Thursday, June 4, as part of its commencement activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.