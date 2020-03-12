MIFFLINBURG — A partnership was approved this week allowing a Mifflinburg Middle School autistic support classroom to be created.
Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the partnership approved by school directors was with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
It was a need which needed to be met.
“We have had students at that level of need that have been able to be serviced at other CSIU programs but we understand that they are full now,” Lichtel said. “Additional students who are coming up will need a program.”
The special classroom will be in a regular classroom in the next academic year.
“We are not building a new room or a new space,” he added. “It will really be dependent on CSIU leadership to build a program, identify the staff and the academic programming.”
The CSIU will also determine what additional equipment could be needed.
Lichtel said the district has previously paid for programs under contract, such as when Mifflinburg students attended the CSIU special education program at Shikellamy. Having it in the district will save transportation costs.
“We’ll still be paying the contractor for the service,” Lichtel said. “But we won’t be adding new costs for the sake of the program.”
Jennifer Williams, a CSIU representative attending the Tuesday night meeting, said there were benefits to having students attend a program in the same school they would be attending if they did not have a disability. Williams noted some districts consider taking over a special education classroom once they are prepared for it. She said the CSIU is willing to step back if requested.
Directors approved accepting Ashley Mook of Lewisburg as an agriculture student in the next school year. Tuition will be covered by the Lewisburg Area School District.
Lichtel noted that the district still had three police officers after the resignation of Jeffrey Hackenberg, now Mifflinburg chief of police. The three are rotating through shifts, Lichtel said, but the prospect of hiring a fourth could be looked at in the future.
