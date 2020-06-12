LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Solicitor Andy Lyons was authorized earlier this week to draft a resolution which would preempt enforcement of the borough’s ban on carrying open alcoholic beverages.
Borough council granted the go-ahead at a Tuesday night work session. The discussion concluded it would help create an area where people will come for a summer outdoor dining experience, but there would be some limits.
The non-enforcement zone was limited to an area of Seventh to Front streets and from Cherry to White Pine alleys. If passed by council at its regular meeting on Tuesday, it would take effect the next day but expire on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the date of the next regular council meeting.
William Lowthert, borough manager, said council also granted permission to allow tables on sidewalks along North Third, South Sixth and North Sixth streets. Parking spaces would be blocked, Lowthert said, with traffic not likely to be allowed on South Sixth Street.
The area where alcohol was permitted was larger than the seating area where people would be enjoying meals from local restaurants.
“They wanted to allow people to buy a drink at a downtown restaurant and walk to the seating areas if they wanted to eat outside,” Lowthert said. “That was the intent of it.”
Supporters who contributed to the online work session said the reconfiguring of public space would give downtown restaurants more opportunities to recover from a protracted period of low revenue while also maintaining safe social distancing.
Rob Antanitis, Civil War Cider proprietor, endorsed the idea, noting what he saw as benefits for all of downtown.
“If we were to do this change, I’m not looking at it as a fix-all for our business, but it will help,” Antanitis told the council. “We don’t think it will change the culture of the downtown and result in a lot of arrests or enforcement inquiries or anything like that. What it does do is provide for marketing the downtown of Lewisburg as doing something new and interesting and keeping up with the other places that are all trying to make moves that are a help to small businesses.”
Antanitis said the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association has published guidelines on how downtowns can manage an open container holiday. He added that it could give retail sales a boost, much as Late Night Shoppers does in December when the open container ordinance is also effectively unenforced.
However, Paul Yost, Buffalo Valley Regional Police chief, said there could be problems when Bucknell University students return. Mayor Judy Wagner noted the activity was not encouraged in the past, thus the parameters would have to be made clear.
A recent waiver from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) allowed alcohol to be taken from the licensee to an area not under their control, such as a municipal sidewalk.
Lowthert noted Hufnagle Park would not be exempt, meaning drinking alcohol would still not be permitted in the park under borough ordinance. He added council has the option to extend the resolution in August.
