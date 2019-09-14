CSVT

NORTHUMBERLAND — Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.

River Bridge:

The contractor, Trumbull Corp., will continue to set beams and prepare the bridge deck for concrete placement.

There will be no significant traffic impacts.

Northern Section Paving:

The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., will continue to prep for asphalt paving around the Chillisquaque bridges. Motorists should be alert for slow-moving traffic and watch for trucks entering and exiting the work area.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

Median Cable Guide Rail Project on I-80 in Northumberland and Union Counties Continues Next Week

Montoursville, PA – A PennDOT contractor will continue work next week on a regional median cable guide rail project on Interstate 80 in Northumberland and Union counties.

Beginning Monday, September 16, Pennline will install high-tension median cable guide rail on I-80 in both directions between the Milton interchange and the Limestoneville exit.

During this project, left lane closures may occur. Delays should be expected.

Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway.

This work, which is part of $ 1.6 million safety improvement project at multiple locations in north central Pennsylvania, is expected to be completed in September.

Bridge Project Continues on Route 487 in Stillwater, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project continues next week on Route 487 in Stillwater Borough, Columbia County. The bridge spans a tributary to Fishing Creek between Route 1022 (Zaners Bridge Road) and Kline Road.

Work next week includes paving, line painting and placing new guide rail.

The bridge continues to be open to a single lane controlled by temporary signals. There may be delays.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.

Ryland Construction Inc. is the prime contractor on this $1.3 million project.

Restoration Project on I-80 in Columbia County Continues Next Week

Montoursville, PA – A highway restoration project on Interstate 80 westbound in Columbia County continues next week between Lightstreet (exit 236) in Scott Township and Buckhorn (exit 232) in Hemlock Township.

Beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, September 15, the right (driving) lane of I-80 westbound will be closed for concrete repairs.

Traffic will be restored to two lanes by 9 a.m. Friday, September 20.

Delays are expected, especially during hours of peak traffic. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This project includes concrete patching, spall repair, joint sealing and diamond grinding on I-80 westbound and eastbound.

HRI, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $4.6 million project.