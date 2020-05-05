WASHINGTON — It was with great difficulty that the president of the Montour-DeLong Community Fair board of directors said the decision was made to cancel the 2020 edition of the fair.
Bill Miller, fair board president, said the decision to cancel this year's event was made during a meeting held Monday. The fair was to have taken place July 30 through Aug. 4.
"It was a real tough decision, but we're looking out for the health of our community and our volunteers," he said. "We appreciate all of the support from the public, and are sorry we had to do this. It's in the best interest of everybody."
He said the fair normally draws between 20,000 and 25,000 people each year. Miller said this would've been the 82nd edition of the fair, which was also canceled during World War II.
Entering Monday's meeting, Miller said the list of factors which led to the conclusion to cancel the fair was longer than the list of benefits of moving forward with it this year.
"I know 4H is on lockdown until June 15 and they are not sure if that will come off," Miller said. "If they are on lockdown, they wouldn't be able to come to the fair."
He noted that a number of 4H participants take part int he fair each year.
Numerous other concerns were sited, including a potential meat shortage and not be able to purchase enough supplies for concession stands.
Other concerns included how concession stand workers would function wearing masks if required, and how the fair would check the temperatures of everyone entering if required.
He said additional sanitizing and cleaning at the fairgrounds may have also been necessary if the fair would have gone on as scheduled.
Miller also noted that the fair will be financially impacted by not holding an event this year. Specifically, he pointed to lost revenue from fish fries and banquets which were to have been held at the fairgrounds but have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"As far as banquets and fish fries, we have lost about $32,000," he said. "All our banquets through the end of June have been canceled."
Plans are already being made to hold the 2021 edition of the fair.
"We hope to come back bigger and better," Miller said.
